Fire by arson forced temporary shutdown of Glorious Health Club

In a little noticed development, D.C.’s Glorious Health Club, which bills itself as a spa, art gallery, and community center catering to gay men, was forced to close on May 19 after one or more unidentified suspects ignited a fire inside the club that D.C. fire department officials have ruled an act of arson.

Robert Siegel, the club’s owner, told the Washington Blade that he and investigators with the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department believe one or more yet unidentified suspects broke into the kitchen of the former warehouse building where the club is located at 2120 West Virginia Ave., N.E.

According to Siegel, investigators with the fire department’s arson squad believe a flammable liquid was used to start the fire in the kitchen and in two other locations within the building.

“Three separate fires were started,” Siegel said. “They started one on a staircase and one on the upstairs storage area,” he said in addition to the one in the kitchen. He said about 40 patrons were in the club at the time the fire started, and all were able to leave without injury.

Siegel said the fire caused $500,000 worth of damage to his building, with some of the damage caused — understandably he said — by fire fighters who had to rip open doors and break through the roof to gain access to the flames that engulfed parts of the interior of the building. He said he arranged for repair work to begin after the fire was extinguished.

“I expect we’ll be reopening in about a month from now,” he said. “And we’ll be a bigger and better place.”

Fortunately, Siegel said, most of the artwork and art exhibits located in the club were not damaged.

“It was basically the kitchen, patio, and the roof,” he said, adding that much of the solar panels he had on the roof were destroyed by the fire or by firefighters seeking to gain access to the building.

“And the fire was so hot it did structural damage to the roof,” he said. “It actually melted steel. We’re talking about 50-foot steel beams that have to be replaced,” he told the Blade. “That’s $100,000 right there.”

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said the fire was “ruled incendiary/arson” and is “under active investigation.”

It could not immediately be determined if one or more people responsible for the fire targeted the Glorious Health Club because it’s a gay community establishment.