Trump’s sick Cabinet picks are no joke

In this critical moment, our voices — one a lesbian rabbi raised in suburban New Jersey, and the other, a gay professor raised in Ramallah — draw upon the legacies of Jewish and Palestinian peace activists who have come before us, to call for a new path forward rooted in nonviolence. We reject the binary choices presented by so many in each of our communities — the struggle for Israel/Palestine is not a sports game in which only one side can win and that requires the other to lose.

There is no way forward in which the other is dehumanized. Our commitment to nonviolence means that language and actions both must be nonviolent and infused with the commitment to see the humanity in each other. As the great American pacifist Rev. AJ Muste said, “there is no way to peace, peace is the way.” And peace is not sustainable without justice and equality.

Neither of us is naïve. Neither of us imagines this is a kumbaya moment for simplistic slogans about peace. We are each horrified and shattered by the attacks of Oct. 7. We are crushed and outraged by the decades of occupation, the endless targeting of citizens, and state-sponsored violence, and daily humiliations. We demand and pray for the return of the hostages. We are outraged by the destruction of Gaza in the spasms of revenge. We are horrified and mourn the death of so many innocent civilians both in Gaza and in Israel in this ongoing cycle of terrible violence. We see and call out and object to the daily violence against Palestinians on the West Bank, the unchecked violence in Arab Israeli communities abandoned by the government, the displacement of Israeli Jews terrified about the attacks from Gaza, from Lebanon, from Iran and from the Houthis.

We can hold all the suffering of both peoples. We cry out and mourn and scream. We can also acknowledge the profound asymmetry in power between Israel and the Palestinian nation under its control.

We don’t necessarily agree on everything. But we do know that the way forward is NOT more violence. That every retaliation for a past horror will only bring more horror — it will not bring security or liberation for anyone. There are seven million Palestinians and seven million Jews living in the region, with millions in diaspora communities waiting for the right to return to their ancestral lands. No one is going anywhere, as so many of our friends in the Palestinian-Jewish movement for peace and social justice in Israel/Palestine often say: The only future is a shared future.

We are currently dominated by narratives of revenge and hostility. What is conspicuously absent is the transformative potential of nonviolence, a principle that both of us aspire to as a bedrock principle. Mahatma Gandhi’s words resonate with us: After the horrific Amritsar Massacre in 1919, he proclaimed, “Nonviolence is a weapon of the strong.” Nonviolence requires immense strength and resilience. As pacifists, we are certainly not passive.

We must critically examine the protests that have arisen in response to violence, often labeled “pro-Israel” or “pro-Palestine.” While these demonstrations stem from genuine concerns, they often deepen divisions, feeding the narratives of extremist leaders and factions of both Israelis and Palestinians. Extremists thrive on conflict, instrumentalizing victimhood to justify their actions and to further their own power. This cycle ends up feeding the extremes on the other “side” who point to the extremism as justification for their own. The language used in legitimate and important protest — whether “Pro-Israel” or “Pro-Palestine” must never lose sight of the humanity of the other.

It is essential for us to challenge the binary narratives that keep us locked in opposition.

The impulse to retaliate in the face of violence is a deeply human reaction but it is not the way to create a different future. We must create a growing force of Palestinians and Jews who are committed to resisting the extremism in our communities in Israel/Palestine and in the United States to reject the political leadership that is leading us into mutual extinction. We must create a different way forward.

We must develop different muscles. Muscles that are not impulsive acts of violent revenge, but muscles that insist on separating political leadership from the societies they only pretend to represent. Each of us in our lives has called out the political leadership of our people for abandoning their people. We demand accountability. We will continue to do so for as long as we have breath.

Our commitment to nonviolence requires courage. We must create spaces where voices of peace are amplified and where stories of those who dare to envision a different future are shared. We must reject efforts that dehumanize, threaten, and use violence in language, slogans, or chants against the innocent.

Ultimately, the path forward lies in our ability to forge connections — not just between Palestinians and Jews but among all who seek justice and peace in both process and goal throughout our broken world.

There is a tsunami of hate and extremism in our world. Insisting over and over again on the humanity of each of us, one by one, conversation by conversation is the only way forward. In this as in so many things, no one can do everything, but each of us can do something. If we don’t find a way to create the conditions of a shared future, we will only all go up in flames.

We stand together in the breach calling upon others to join us in demanding a different future from the past and the present. We will not abandon each other. Through our friendship, and our shared commitment to queer liberation, we pray for an immediate end to the bloodshed and for the affirmation of the dignity and sanctity of all lives.

Sharon Kleinbaum is the Senior Rabbi Emerita of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah in New York City which is the largest LGBTQ synagogue in the world. She is the co-founder and board member of New York Jewish Agenda. Rabbi Kleinbaum is a progressive Zionist dedicated to nonviolence.

Sa’ed Atshan is an Associate Professor of Peace and Conflict Studies and Anthropology at Swarthmore College. He is author of “Queer Palestine” and “The Empire of Critique,” co-author of “The Moral Triangle: Germans, Israelis, Palestinians,” and co-editor of “Reel Gender: Palestinian and Israeli Cinema.”