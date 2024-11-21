National
GOP bill calls for trans bathroom restrictions in D.C. gov’t buildings
Rep. Mace says measure would ‘protect women and girls’
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) announced on Nov. 20 that she planned to introduce a bill that would prohibit transgender people from using bathrooms and other “single sex facilities” that do not conform to their gender assigned at birth in all U.S. government buildings nationwide and all D.C. government buildings.
The broad wording of the bill appears to include D.C. public schools, which operate in D.C.-owned buildings, as well as D.C. public libraries and recreation facilities.
The proposed bill, which Mace posted on X, is called the “Protecting Woman’s Private Spaces Act.”
It defines a single-sex facility as “a space intended for the use of one biological sex (male or female), including (A) restroom; (B) locker room; or (C) changing rooms.”
It defines “federal property” as “any building, land, or other real property owned, leased, or occupied by any department, agency, or instrumentality of the United States (including the Department of Defense and the United States Postal Service), or any other instrumentality wholly owned by the United States, or by any department or agency of the District of Columbia or any territory or possession of the United States.”
An official with the House Periodical Press Gallery said the bill did not appear to have been placed in the House bill “hopper” as of Thursday, Nov. 21, and would likely be formally introduced and assigned to a committee when the House returns from its Thanksgiving recess on Dec. 3. Both the House and Senate began their holiday recess on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Congressional observers have said Democrats will almost certainly block the bill from being passed in the current Congress, where Democrats control the Senate until January, when the Republican-controlled House and Senate takes office.
But most observers familiar with Congress believe a bill such as this one is still likely to be blocked by a Senate filibuster waged by one or more LGBTQ supportive senators. Under the Senate filibuster rule, 60 votes are needed to end the filibuster and bring a bill to the Senate floor for a vote.
Mace’s bill nevertheless highlights the possibility that other bills will be introduced in 2025 by Republicans and possibly by the incoming administration of President-elect Trump to curtail or eliminate D.C.’s home rule government.
Under the city’s current home rule government created by Congress in the early 1970s through the D.C. Home Rule Act, Congress retained full authority to pass or change D.C. laws. And all laws passed by the D.C. Council and signed by the D.C. mayor must go through a 30-day congressional review period in which Congress has the authority to block or change a D.C.-passed law.
However, until recently, Congress rarely intervened in local D.C. government affairs and almost always allowed D.C. passed legislation to become law.
Mace, meanwhile, proposed her bill to restrict transgender use of restrooms and other facilities in federal and D.C. buildings shortly after she introduced a House resolution calling for banning trans women from using women’s bathrooms in the U.S. Capitol and surrounding House office buildings.
Mace confirmed that her resolution, which was approved and put in place by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), was aimed at preventing incoming Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) from using the women’s restrooms at the Capitol. McBride became the first trans person to win election to the U.S. Congress.
A spokesperson for D.C. Congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Mace’s bill. Norton has led efforts in the past to oppose and defeat bills calling for curtailing or ending D.C. home rule.
The Washington Post reports that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also did not have an immediate comment on the Mace bill.
“I’m unaware of there being any problems or controversy over bathrooms in the District,” D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large) said in a statement to the Washington Blade. “This legislation is an affront to Home Rule, and I don’t support it,” he said in referring to the Mace bill.
“If they are going to come up with these completely unnecessary regulations, there is no need to drag the District of Columbia into Republican culture wars,” Mendelson said.
Activist Evan Greer, director of digital rights group Fight for the Future, was ejected from the Project Liberty “Summit on the Future of the Internet” at Georgetown University on Thursday, after confronting panelist Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.). See the video on Tik Tok here.
National
Biden, other administration officials mark Transgender Day of Remembrance
‘Epidemic of violence towards transgender people’
Democratic officials marked Transgender Day of Remembrance, which took place on Wednesday, honoring the lives lost to anti-trans violence and calling out rising anti-trans rhetoric and discrimination.
President Joe Biden in a statement said “we mourn the transgender Americans whose lives were taken this year in horrific acts of violence.”
“There should be no place for hate in America — and yet too many transgender Americans, including young people, are cruelly targeted and face harassment simply for being themselves. It’s wrong,” he said. “Every American deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and to live free from discrimination. Today, we recommit ourselves to building a country where everyone is afforded that promise.”
U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), and Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), as well as U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), all members of the Congressional Equality Caucus, introduced a bicameral resolution commemorating the Transgender Day of Remembrance and “recognizing the epidemic of violence toward transgender people and memorializing the lives lost this year.”
“As anti-transgender rhetoric and legislation has increased in the United States over recent years, unfortunately so has anti-transgender violence,” Jayapal said in a statement announcing the resolution. “On Transgender Day of Remembrance, this resolution stands as a symbol of the strength and resilience of the trans community and honors the lives of the trans people we have lost to horrific violence.”
Jacobs also addressed President-elect Donald Trump’s anti-trans rhetoric.
“Donald Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-trans agenda will likely fuel this anxiety and violence against queer communities,” Jacobs said. “That makes this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance even more important. Our bicameral resolution is a powerful reminder that anti-trans rhetoric can cost lives.”
A report by the Human Rights Campaign documenting anti-trans violence found at least 36 trans and gender-expansive people in the U.S. lost their lives to violence since last year.
Transgender Day of Remembrance was founded in 1999 by trans activist Gwendolyn Ann Smith to commemorate the one year anniversary of the murder of Rita Hester, a trans woman who was killed in Boston. The day has since grown into a national and international event.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement honored Transgender Day of Remembrance.
“Transgender individuals exist in every country, every culture, and every faith tradition,” he said. “ The United States recognizes Transgender Day of Remembrance to affirm the dignity and human rights of transgender persons globally.”
In a post on X, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) wrote, “On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor the trans and nonbinary lives lost to violence simply for being who they are. Every American deserves to live their truth and feel safe doing so. Hate has no place here.”
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield noted the Biden-Harris administration’s advocacy for the trans community, which has included issuing a policy that prohibits discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation under the Title IX federal civil rights law this year.
“On Transgender Day of Remembrance, we reaffirm there is no place for hate in America. The Biden-Harris Administration is proud to advocate for the safety of transgender and all LGBTQI+ Americans, including at the UN,” she said in a post on X.
Victor Madrigal-Borloz, a former independent UN expert on LGBTQ and intersex rights, also on X, said trans people’s human rights are questioned “for reasons that have nothing to do with them and a lot with bigotry.”
“Support them actively,” he urged.
Xavier Becerra, the secretary of health and human services, seemingly mixed up the day that was being observed, releasing a statement mistakenly commemorating Transgender Day of Visibility, which takes place on March 31.
“We fight so that trans Americans can go to the doctor and receive the same treatment as any other patient … so that they feel welcomed at school and in their community for who they are,” Becerra said.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, issued a proclamation recognizing Transgender Day of Remembrance, continuing the precedent he set last year as the first Maryland governor to issue such a proclamation.
Moore in May signed into law a bill that added gender-affirming care to Maryland’s definition of legally protected health care, affirming its status as a sanctuary state for trans people and their healthcare providers.
National
Advocates issue call to action on Transgender Day of Remembrance
Dozens of trans people killed in the U.S. in 2024 amid more anti-trans rhetoric
LGBTQ organizations and religious congregations across the country are marking Transgender Day of Remembrance with vigils and other events to honor trans people who lost their lives this year.
Founded in 1999 by trans activist Gwendolyn Ann Smith, the first day of remembrance began as a vigil to commemorate the one year anniversary of the murder of Rita Hester, a trans woman who was killed in Boston. Since then, the day has grown into a national and international event to honor the memory of trans people who have been murdered, and to spotlight anti-trans violence.
The Transgender Day of Remembrance is Nov. 20.
The Human Rights Campaign on Tuesday released its annual report documenting fatal violence against trans and gender-expansive people.
The report found at least 36 trans and gender-expansive people in the U.S. lost their lives to violence since the last Transgender Day of Remembrance. The true number is likely higher, the report noted, as some deaths go unreported or misreported.
Most of the victims were young and people of color, with Black trans women accounting for half of the lives lost.
Tori Cooper, the director of community engagement for the HRC’s Trans Justice Initiative, described the disproportionately high rates of violence against Black trans women as “a disturbing reality that reflects the trend of violence that continues to plague our community which disproportionately faces racism, misogynoir, sexism, transphobia, and a myriad of other societal issues.”
Advocates for Trans Equality, a trans advocacy group, published its own report on Monday, documenting at least 43 trans people lost to violence since November 2023. Another 24 died by suicide.
Olivia Hunt, director of federal policy at Advocates for Trans Equality, said in a statement accompanying the report’s release that it “honors the memory of those lost and spotlights the urgent need for change to protect those still with us.”
“Despite hopeful strides in healthcare, identity documentation, housing, employment, and education over the past 25 years, a resurgence of hate and misinformation — especially during this recent election cycle — reminds us how hard-won and fragile these advances are,” she said.
Anti-trans rhetoric was central to the campaigns of President-elect Donald Trump and other Republicans this year, who collectively spent nearly $65 million on anti-trans ads between August and October.
On the campaign trail, Trump vowed to push for legislation that would establish the recognition of “only two genders” in the U.S. and to ban hormonal or surgical intervention for trans youth across all 50 states. Trump also promised to reverse a 2024 Biden administration policy that prohibits discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation under the Title IX federal civil rights law, and to reinstate a ban on trans people serving in the military on his first day in office.
Cathy Renna, the director of communications at the National LGBTQ Task Force, said Republicans’ harmful rhetoric, laden with misinformation and stereotypes about trans issues, creates a “permissible climate of hate” that emboldens transphobia.
In light of the incoming administration, Renna said the Task Force is focusing on supporting the trans community, “doing the work that we need to do to either shore up rights that we’ve already been able to achieve, and fight back against the ongoing attacks, whether it’s a legislative attack, or whether it’s just the continued pushing out of misinformation, particularly about trans youth.”
Translegislation.com, which tracks trans-specific legislation, this year has tracked a record-breaking 665 anti-trans bills considered across 43 states this year, of which 45 have passed. The majority of these bills target access to gender affirming care for trans youth, which trans activists say is essential health care.
Cooper linked the denial of such care to the fact that trans people are significantly more likely to experience poor mental health during their lifetimes than cisgender people.
“Any child who is denied the health care that they need, though they don’t always fail, it’s setting them up for failure … It’s setting them up to experience mental health issues and discomfort in a variety of ways, and that’s especially important for trans youth,” Cooper said. “We’re not experiencing more mental health issues because we’re trans. It is because of the way that people who are not trans treat us and talk about us and create legislation about our gender identities and our gender journeys.”
Cooper, whose Trans Justice Initiative supports trans people through leadership programs and grants, emphasized allies play a crucial role in ensuring trans people feel safe and in countering anti-trans rhetoric.
“Trump and his allies, what many of them have done, is they’ve created lies. And the lies have unfortunately fooled — there’s no other way to say it — they have fooled people who don’t know trans people,” she said.
Allies should fully embrace and actively practice allyship, Cooper explained, in order to ensure that trans people feel safe, comfortable, and supported. At the same time, allies must confront and immediately correct any disinformation and misinformation about trans issues with factual information.
Local groups commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance
Several organizations in D.C. and beyond are commemorating the Transgender Day of Remembrance and showing solidarity with the trans community this week.
The Metropolitan Community Church of Washington DC is hosting a service from 6-8 p.m on Wednesday. The DC LGBTQ+ Community Center on Wednesday is organizing an open mic event at the Busboys and Poets on 14th Street, N.W., to honor the trans people who lost their lives this year.
Equality Loudoun is holding a vigil on Thursday in Ashburn.
Bet Mishpachah, an LGBTQ synagogue in D.C., on Nov. 15 marked the occasion with a commemorative service. Maryland Safe Haven on Nov. 16 held a vigil outside Baltimore City Hall and a ball at the Baltimore War Memorial Building afterwards.
Digital Media
LGBTQ youth love TikTok. Does TikTok love them back?
Platform’s algorithm found to promote homophobia, violence
When Jocelyn was stuck inside during most of 2020, they did what any high school senior would do: scrolled through TikTok. They found themself on the hashtag #tiktokmademegay a lot. (To protect privacy, the Blade is opting to only use Jocelyn’s first name).
“At the time, I didn’t give it a lot of thought,” they say, acknowledging that most users viewed it as “more of a joke.”
Now a senior in college, where Jocelyn will graduate with a degree in Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and Computer Science this spring, they have a more nuanced perspective. Nuanced enough to embark on a year-long independent thesis on the topic.
They still get that the hashtag is a joke, but probe into what lies behind it, noting a tension between the “the born-this-way narrative of sexuality essentialism” to the idea that “sexuality is socially constructed.” They also question the power this narrative gives to TikTok in its ability to surveil user data and identity.
What got Jocelyn so interested in it in the first place was the fact it was a conservative talking point being replicated by the queer community. Because, what amounts to a joke or an intellectual query for some, is a point of anxiety and fear-mongering for others.
The conservative think tank known for writing Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation wrote “How Big Tech Turns Kids Trans” arguing that “Digital spaces are ever more designed to promote sexual and transgender content.” This argument has incredible staying power and has been echoed by numerous far-right pundits like Oli London and Charlie Kirk.
It has also been referenced by lawmakers. Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R) stated the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), bi-partisan legislation she co-sponsored restricting youth access to social media, was meant to “protect minor children from the transgender [sic] in our culture.”
TikTok has faced numerous challenges over the years. From Montana’s currently unsuccessful ban on use in its state to the “divest-or-ban bill” signed by President Joe Biden in April or the lawsuit brought by more than a dozen attorneys general in October—it is clear there is a broad coalition of U.S. lawmakers concerned about the app.
These acts—which cite both national security and youth mental health—come in conjunction with a larger movement to limit youth access to social media—locally, nationally, and internationally.
Data security experts and some legislators state that the national security risk of the app is only hypothetical due to the fact TikTok houses U.S. user data in the states. There are pressing concerns about the safety of user data, explains Shae Gardner, the policy director at LGBT Tech. Focusing those concerns entirely on one platform due to a hypothetical risk rather than the widespread, real risks across multiple platforms is disingenuous.
“Proponents [of this ban] have been saying that this is urgent and necessary to protect the data of Americans,” says Gardner, “But we have been asking for years for nationwide data privacy protections, and watching the efforts die over and over again on the legislative vine.”
In fact, Gardner argues, “Regulating one application is both legally dubious and will ultimately be ineffective in doing so.” Gardner explains that though LGBT Tech is not involved in any legislation against the ban, which other tech policy groups are, they hold the shared belief that it is unconstitutional to target a single platform rather than the wider ecosystem.
The risk to youth mental health, which has also been cited as a major concern, is more complicated. Best sellers like the highly critiqued “The Anxious Generation” argue that all youth mental illness is linked to social media. The data doesn’t back this up, argue numerous experts.
Amid the panic, LGBTQ advocates have passionately argued that queer youth’s access to technology is uniquely beneficial due to a lack of education and community in the physical world. The Trevor Project identified TikTok as the platform where LGBTQ youth felt most “safe and understood.”
Data largely backs this up. A systematic review from 2022 found that “social media may support the mental health and well-being of LGBTQ youths through peer connection, identity management, and social support.” The review noted that more research is needed, noting that their results may be limited by weak evidence due to factors like small sample sizes.
Celia B. Fisher, the Marie Ward Doty University Chair in Ethics at Fordham University, was able to gather a larger sample by conducting a national survey of more than 500 on Instagram. With that reach, explains Fisher, “you’re more likely to get a fuller view of what’s going on nationally.”
“There’s an anonymity with national surveys,” adds Fisher, “[It] brings different people to answer questions that they may not want to talk about to somebody in person.”
In March 2024, she published the peer-reviewed article “Social media: A double-edged sword for LGBTQ+ youth” in the Journal “Computers in Human Behavior.” Many results agreed with the larger narrative of online spaces as refuges and community-building spaces. “It’s a wonderful place when they can find the appropriate sites,” says Fisher.
Jocelyn, the student researcher, echoes this. “Many of the videos I have come across discuss how the comfortability of the queer spaces on TikTok was part of the reason they felt comfortable enough to come out and explore their sexuality.”
When youth drift into non-welcoming territory, the story is different.
Fisher’s research finds that more than 80% of youth are exposed to discrimination either directly or vicariously (watching others being discriminated against) in the last month. Fisher wrote, “between 40% and 63% of all youth met the criteria for moderate levels of depression, anxiety, and substance use disorder (SUD).” Youth who described high exposure to discrimination had higher levels of depression, anxiety, and SUD.
The hate does not simply come from the run-of-the-mill bully finding a classmate online. “Algorithms expose them to these things,” says Fisher.
“If an algorithm sees that you’re interested in RuPaul… Then it begins its work on figuring out other sites that may be attached to similar interests. But as it moves on, it begins to add the heterosexist and transphobic types of posts.”
The fact that the algorithms that govern our tech can be sexist, racist, and homophobic is old news and highly studied, but it continues to have compounding impacts. Media Matters for America found in 2021 that TikTok’s algorithm specifically promotes homophobia and anti-trans violence.
Jocelyn also worries about handing over the power of identification and community to an algorithm. In addition to the #tiktokmademegay, other users promote the idea that “TikTok knows things about themself before they know it.” This rhetoric is “scary” says Jocelyn, because “handing over the keys of self-identification to an algorithm that we have no idea how it works is not something that feels right.”
Gardner echoes the complex views on the state of social media. Outside of her day job as a policy maven, Gardner is a TikToker under the handle @shaeitaintsoo, where she shares educational content about LGBTQ issues.
“These spaces also allow for a lot of queer joy and a lot of authenticity in a way that makes me proud to be a part of this community,” she says. At the same time, backlash is part of the job. The success of TikTok’s moderation has ebbed and flowed during her four years as a public figure on the app.
Gardner emphasizes that “hatred and harassment do not live in algorithms.” The discrimination faced online is replicated bigotry from offline spaces. Social media can amplify and distribute the bigotry in new ways. “It is the responsibility of the platforms to be making significant efforts to ensure that the replication is not then also multiplied and made ten times worse.”
Gardner sees the backlash as a “tale as old as time” that has been replicated without much evidence onto emerging technology. “I’m not saying that tale is not rooted in some element of truth. But this, this didn’t start with TikTok, I would push back against language that seems to think it will end with TikTok.”
In the meantime, Gardner implores those worried to not lose sight of the most important concerns.
“If your concern is that [kids and teens] are spending too much time in online spaces. What are you doing to create safe, physical ones for them?” Gardner asks.
(This story is part of the Digital Equity Local Voices Fellowship Lab through News is Out. The lab initiative is made possible with support from Comcast NBCUniversal.)
