September 20, 2016 at 6:38 am EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Botswana deports anti-LGBT U.S. pastor

steven_anderson_460x470_courtesy_facebookThe government of Botswana announced on Tuesday it has deported an anti-LGBT U.S. pastor from the country.

Anderson told a Botswanan radio station during an interview on Tuesday that the government should kill gays and lesbians. He also described the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando, Fla., as “disgusting homosexuals who the Bible says were worthy of death.”

Botswanan immigration officers were with Anderson when he left the radio station.

LGBT rights advocates launched a petition last week that urged the Botswanan government to ban Anderson from entering the country.

Anderson, who is a pastor at the Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, Ariz., arrived in Botswana on Sept. 15. The government of neighboring South Africa announced earlier this month that it had banned him from entering the country.

