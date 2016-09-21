D.C. Log Cabin weighs Trump endorsement

Log Cabin Republicans of D.C. was scheduled to discuss and possibly vote Wednesday night, Sept. 21, on whether to recommend that the national Log Cabin Republicans organization endorse GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Under the national LGBT Republican group’s bylaws, state and local chapters are not authorized to endorse presidential candidates but instead are encouraged to make recommendations to the national group on whether such an endorsement should be made.

Chris Allen, president of D.C. Log Cabin Republicans, said the group’s board met on Aug. 22 and eight of the nine board members present voted “no” on recommending a Trump endorsement by the national Log Cabin group.

“Since that vote, one board member has changed his mind and plans to vote in the affirmative at the meeting on Wednesday,” Allen told the Washington Blade. But he also pointed out that under D.C. Log Cabin’s bylaws, a two-thirds majority vote by the general membership is needed to make or recommend an endorsement if the board has not first approved such an endorsement.

Allen said he expects a lively discussion over the Trump endorsement question.

“We have several members who are gung-ho Trump supporters,” he said.

The board for the national Log Cabin Republicans organization, meanwhile, is scheduled to meet in Washington on Sept. 28 hours before the group holds its annual Spirit of Lincoln national dinner at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the dinner.

“There is no requirement that a vote [on a Trump endorsement] be taken at that time,” said Gregory Angelo, Log Cabin national’s executive director. “The board may hold the vote, or move to postpone a final vote until later this year,” Angelo told the Blade in an email.

Angelo declined a request by the Blade for a list of Log Cabin chapters that have recommended for or against a Trump endorsement.

“Our survey of LCR chapters is an internal document designed to give the LCR National Board of Directors perspective on where our membership stands,” he said. “At the present time we have no plans to make results public or share them with the press.”

For the outcome of the D.C. Log Cabin group’s recommendation on a Trump endorsement, visit washingtonblade.com.