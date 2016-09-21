September 21, 2016 at 11:30 am EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
D.C. Log Cabin weighs Trump endorsement
Gregory Angelo, D.C. Log Cabin Republicans, gay news, Washington Blade

Gregory Angelo, Log Cabin’s executive director, said the national group is considering whether to endorse Donald Trump. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Log Cabin Republicans of D.C. was scheduled to discuss and possibly vote Wednesday night, Sept. 21, on whether to recommend that the national Log Cabin Republicans organization endorse GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Under the national LGBT Republican group’s bylaws, state and local chapters are not authorized to endorse presidential candidates but instead are encouraged to make recommendations to the national group on whether such an endorsement should be made.

Chris Allen, president of D.C. Log Cabin Republicans, said the group’s board met on Aug. 22 and eight of the nine board members present voted “no” on recommending a Trump endorsement by the national Log Cabin group.

“Since that vote, one board member has changed his mind and plans to vote in the affirmative at the meeting on Wednesday,” Allen told the Washington Blade. But he also pointed out that under D.C. Log Cabin’s bylaws, a two-thirds majority vote by the general membership is needed to make or recommend an endorsement if the board has not first approved such an endorsement.

Allen said he expects a lively discussion over the Trump endorsement question.

“We have several members who are gung-ho Trump supporters,” he said.

The board for the national Log Cabin Republicans organization, meanwhile, is scheduled to meet in Washington on Sept. 28 hours before the group holds its annual Spirit of Lincoln national dinner at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the dinner.

“There is no requirement that a vote [on a Trump endorsement] be taken at that time,” said Gregory Angelo, Log Cabin national’s executive director. “The board may hold the vote, or move to postpone a final vote until later this year,” Angelo told the Blade in an email.

Angelo declined a request by the Blade for a list of Log Cabin chapters that have recommended for or against a Trump endorsement.

“Our survey of LCR chapters is an internal document designed to give the LCR National Board of Directors perspective on where our membership stands,” he said. “At the present time we have no plans to make results public or share them with the press.”

For the outcome of the D.C. Log Cabin group’s recommendation on a Trump endorsement, visit washingtonblade.com.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

Log Cabin Republicans, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
D.C. Log Cabin weighs Trump endorsement
Second suspect charged in D.C. trans murder
2016 Best of Gay DC Final Voting
Trans woman shot, killed in Baltimore
Md. man charged in murder of D.C. trans woman
G.W. law student wins primary for N.Y. State Senate
melissa_whitaker_and_ashton_whitaker_460x470_courtesy_transgender_law_center watermark
National
Judge rules for Wis. trans student in battle over bathroom access
HUD makes rule final barring anti-trans bias in homeless shelters
Charlotte won’t rescind LGBT ordinance in HB2 compromise
Suspect in N.Y. bombing arrested
Charlotte may cave on LGBT ordinance under HB2 pressure
Authorities investigating ‘manifesto’ from purported N.Y. bomber
kevin_jennings_460x470_courtesy_kevin_jennings watermark
World
Kevin Jennings ‘manhandled’ by protesters after Serbia Pride march
Trudeau chides politicians, candidates who ‘exploit’ fear
Obama gives final U.N. General Assembly speech
Botswana deports anti-LGBT U.S. pastor
Australian prime minister proposes national marriage vote
Petition urges Botswana to ban anti-LGBT U.S. pastor
donald_trump_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
Trump the Arsonist Plays Firefighter
No need for most to choose a ‘deplorable’ candidate
The sad legacy of highly educated bigot Schlafly
It’s the Supreme Court, stupid
Melania for First Stripper!
DNC announces Victory Leaders Councils
Jared_Leto_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Jared Leto to play Andy Warhol in biopic
Lesbian blog AfterEllen shuts down after 14 years
Nyle DiMarco gives support to Hillary Clinton in ASL awareness video
Lady Gaga releases ‘Perfect Illusion’ music video
Phi Phi O’Hara releases new music video ‘Play’
‘SNL’ adds gay, Latino comedian to writing staff
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup