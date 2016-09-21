September 21, 2016 at 3:35 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
Home Movie Quilt on display at BMA
Home Movie Quilt, gay news, Washington Blade

Artists Jaimes Mayhew and Rahne Alexander (Photo by Jill Fannon)

Artists Rahne Alexander and Jaimes Mayhew are launching the Baltimore LGBTQI+ Home Movie Quilt this fall at the Baltimore Museum of Art, and they have opened a call to the community to participate.

As part of the artists’ year-long BMA exhibition titled “Queer Interiors,” they have created a hanging quilt. This quilt will serve as a projection screen for video and images sourced from Baltimore’s LGBTQI+ community, evoking a classic Baltimore Album Quilt.

From September 2016 through August 2017, the quilt will hang in the BMA, and become an unprecedented, ever-expanding domestic portrait of Baltimore’s expansive LGBTQI+ communities. The artists partnered with the LGBT Health Resource Center at Chase Brexton Health Care for this exhibit.

“The Baltimore LGBTQI+ Home Movie Quilt, sets out to be an unprecedented, crowd-sourced multimedia community portrait of these populations in Baltimore,” Alexander tells the Blade.

“We were interested in exploring the ways that queer people experience ordinary domestic life and providing a platform for us to both celebrate and investigate those quotidian circumstances. We are collecting images from the community that show the depth and breadth of our communities, which are often stitched together under one acronym, but are not often seen.”

The next deadline to submit images or video to the project is Oct. 9. The entire exhibition opens to the public and there will be an opening party and artist talk on Oct. 14, featuring drinks and snacks from Gertrude’s and dancing, with music by Baltimore hip-hop artist DDm.

For more information on the quilt, visit lgbtq-quilt.tumblr.com or email the artists at lgbtq.quilt@gmail.com.

