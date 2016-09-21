White named newest D.C. Council member

The D.C. Democratic State Committee voted on Sept. 15 to name Robert White as the temporary replacement for D.C. Council member Vincent Orange (D-At-Large), who resigned from his seat in August to take a job as president of the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

White defeated Orange in the D.C. Democratic primary in June to become the Democratic nominee for the at-large Council seat. Most political observers consider White, a longtime LGBT rights supporter, to be the strong favorite to win the “Democratic” at-large seat in the Nov. 8 general election.

Incumbent Council member David Grosso (I-At-Large) is running for re-election to an at-large seat reserved under the City Charter for a non-majority party candidate which, in D.C., means a non-Democrat.

Four other non-Democrats are competing for the two seats in the November election. They include independent John Cheeks, Statehood Green Party candidate G. Lee Aikin, Republican Carolina Celnik, and Libertarian Party candidate Matthew Klokel.

Under the city’s election law, the candidates receiving the two highest vote counts will be declared the winners of the two seats.