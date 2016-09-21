September 21, 2016 at 4:25 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
White named newest D.C. Council member
Robert White, gay news, Washington Blade

Robert White (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The D.C. Democratic State Committee voted on Sept. 15 to name Robert White as the temporary replacement for D.C. Council member Vincent Orange (D-At-Large), who resigned from his seat in August to take a job as president of the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

White defeated Orange in the D.C. Democratic primary in June to become the Democratic nominee for the at-large Council seat. Most political observers consider White, a longtime LGBT rights supporter, to be the strong favorite to win the “Democratic” at-large seat in the Nov. 8 general election.

Incumbent Council member David Grosso (I-At-Large) is running for re-election to an at-large seat reserved under the City Charter for a non-majority party candidate which, in D.C., means a non-Democrat.

Four other non-Democrats are competing for the two seats in the November election. They include independent John Cheeks, Statehood Green Party candidate G. Lee Aikin, Republican Carolina Celnik, and Libertarian Party candidate Matthew Klokel.

Under the city’s election law, the candidates receiving the two highest vote counts will be declared the winners of the two seats.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

mike_lonergan_460x470_by_rikster2_courtesy_wikimedia_commons watermark
Local
Fired GWU coach accused of  trying to out athletic director
Former D.C. resident Franklin Dell’Aquila dies at 62
Gay man indicted for threatening U.S. senators
White named newest D.C. Council member
Lesbian trooper sues Md. police over bias complaint
Home Movie Quilt on display at BMA
hate crime, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Judge throws out lawsuit challenging N.C. anti-gay marriage law
Judge rules for Wis. trans student in battle over bathroom access
HUD makes rule final barring anti-trans bias in homeless shelters
Charlotte won’t rescind LGBT ordinance in HB2 compromise
Suspect in N.Y. bombing arrested
Charlotte may cave on LGBT ordinance under HB2 pressure
donald_trump_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
World
LGBT activists abroad fear a Trump presidency
LGBT Brits nervously await U.S. election results
Kevin Jennings ‘manhandled’ by protesters after Serbia Pride march
Trudeau chides politicians, candidates who ‘exploit’ fear
Obama gives final U.N. General Assembly speech
Botswana deports anti-LGBT U.S. pastor
yad_vashem_books_burned_by_nazis_460x470_by_david_shankbone watermark
Opinions
Censorship of books, ideas alive and well
Trump the Arsonist Plays Firefighter
No need for most to choose a ‘deplorable’ candidate
The sad legacy of highly educated bigot Schlafly
It’s the Supreme Court, stupid
Melania for First Stripper!
nico_santos_460x470_by_chris_haston_coutesy_nbcuniversal watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Out actor relishes ‘Superstore’ role
Jared Leto to play Andy Warhol in biopic
Lesbian blog AfterEllen shuts down after 14 years
Nyle DiMarco gives support to Hillary Clinton in ASL awareness video
Lady Gaga releases ‘Perfect Illusion’ music video
Phi Phi O’Hara releases new music video ‘Play’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup