LuPone brings Broadway revue to Wolf Trap

Patti LuPone performs her show “Don’t Monkey at Broadway” at the Barns at Wolf Trap (1551 Trap Rd., Vienna, Va.) on Friday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m.

LuPone will perform a two-act, two-hour show featuring songs such as “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Being Alive,” “Some People” and more. In between the Broadway legend will recount how she first got started in theater and her introduction to musicals. Tickets are $85.

For more information, visit wolftrap.org.