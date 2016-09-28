Calif. bans official travel to anti-LGBT states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Jerry Brown on Sept. 27 signed a bill that bans taxpayer-funded travel to states with anti-LGBT laws.

The Associated Press reported Assembly Bill 1887 prohibits California agencies from requiring their employees to travel to states with anti-LGBT laws. The measure also applies to California state universities.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an executive order banning official travel to North Carolina in response to the approval of House Bill 2, which bans transgender people from using public restrooms that are consistent with their gender identity and prohibits local municipalities from enacting LGBT-inclusive nondiscrimination measures. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo instituted a similar ban after North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory signed the measure into law.