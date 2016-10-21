October 21, 2016 at 1:20 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Family helps nine-year-old boy become Bob the Drag Queen for Halloween
(Photo via Raising Rainbows.)

(Photo via Raising My Rainbow.)

Nine-year-old C.J. Duron will be transforming into his hero, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season eight winner Bob the Drag Queen, with the help of his mother Lori and uncle Michael.

In a post titled “Trick-or-Treating Purse First” on her blog Raising My Rainbow, Lori says C.J. is a big fan of Bob the Drag Queen and has watched “Purse First” countless times.  She had no idea that his love for the queen would turn into a Halloween costume idea.

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“‘What are you going to be for Halloween?’ people and peers have been asking C.J. for weeks. ‘I don’t know,’ he always says nonchalantly. ‘Why aren’t you telling people what you’re going to be for Halloween?’ I asked him in private, worried that he wasn’t telling people because he was afraid of being teased,” Lori writes on her blog.

“‘I’m not telling people that I’m going to be Bob The Drag Queen for Halloween because I don’t want them to steal my awesome idea,’ he replied with the attitude needed to be the world’s best drag queen for a night,” Lori continued.

Lori admits she has no experience in hair, makeup and costume design so she enlisted the help of Michael, C.J.’s FuGuncle (fun gay uncle) for help.

Michael won’t be in town for the big night so he taught C.J. and Lori how to create the look.

“Thank RuPaul for gay brothers,” Lori writes.

ABC News reports C.J. identifies as gender-nonconforming and as part of the LGBT community.

(Photo via Raising My Rainbow.)

(Photo via Raising My Rainbow.)

 

  • Observing U

    This is too cute!

    Almost every gay guy I know seems to like using Halloween for a chance to do drag at least once in their lives. It’s the perfect chance to be whatever you want to be for a night. Enjoy!

