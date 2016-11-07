Dave Chappelle slams LGBT activists in stand-up routine

Dave Chappelle slammed LGBT activists and made a transphobic comment during a recent surprise stand-up show in New York City.

According to The Observer, the Washington D.C. native feels activists should not be putting LGBT and women’s rights over racism.

“They should not be having that conversation in front of black people,” Chapelle said. “You go ahead and feel something about your rights. But if you’re putting sexism and homophobia and transphobia in front of racism, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Chappelle also slammed North Carolina’s HB2 law saying “If you need to show your birth certificate to take a dump at a Wal-Mart in North Carolina, that’s insane.”

However, he continued on that he wouldn’t want to use a urinal next to a “woman with a dick.”

Speaking on Donald Trump, Chappelle said he thought Trump’s “Access Hollywood” comments were “gross,” but he believes Hillary Clinton was behind the release. He went on to reportedly say he didn’t think what Trump said should be considered sexual assault.

“Sexual assault?” Chapelle said. “It wasn’t. He said, ‘And when you’re a star, they let you do it.’ That phrase implies consent. I just don’t like the way the media twisted that whole thing. Nobody questioned it.”

Chappelle also went on to say he admired the way Trump handled the second presidential debate with moderators Anderson Cooper and Martha Raddatz.

“Something about this was backward. A gay white man and a white woman asking a multi-billionaire how he knows the system is rigged and insisting it’s not,” Chappelle said. “Does that sound right to you? It didn’t seem right to me. And here’s how you know Trump is the most gangsta candidate ever. They asked him how he knows the system is rigged and he said, ‘Because I take advantage of it.’ He may as well have flashed his membership card for the Illuminati right then.”

The comedian’s rep issued a statement obtained by Variety that dismissed that Chappelle’s comments were defending Trump.

“Dave is disgusted by the tone of the election and especially by the idea that his comedy would be misconstrued to defend [Donald] Trump,” the rep said in a statement. “His comedy show blasted both candidates. By the way, he voted for Hillary [Clinton],” the statement reads.

Chappelle is scheduled to host “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 12.