January 3, 2017 at 11:00 am EST | by WBadmin
2017 Most Eligible LGBT Singles nominations

2017 Most Eligible LGBT Singles

Are you or a friend looking to find a little love in 2017? We are looking for the Top 20 LGBT singles in the Washington, D.C. region. Nominate you or your friends until January 16th using the form below.

The Top 20 will be announced online the week of Valentine’s Day. Everyone will get a chance to meet the singles at the Most Eligible LGBT Singles Party Presented by Whitman-Walker Health on Saturday, February 11th at Town.

