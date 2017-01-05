New cookbook chronicles gay man’s labor of love

If you’ve begun the new year feeling sad about not having a significant other (or sad about the one you already have, which is a different matter altogether), then Michael Zee’s cookbook “Symmetry Breakfast” (powerHouse Books, 2016) may not be the right choice for you. On the other hand, the book, a veritable love letter to Zee’s boyfriend Mark — to whom Zee actually proposed in the book’s dedication — might also just give you hope for the future.

If it’s the true that the way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, then “Symmetry Breakfast” provides definitive proof. Getting its start as an Instagram account which now has about 650,000 followers, the concept grew around the hectic work schedule that governs the lives of so many relationships: Zee’s boyfriend’s work as a fashion designer dictated a lot of late nights and weekends at the office, so breakfast became a sacred shared meal — Zee refers to it as “spending precious moments with the people we love.”

A British photographer and art educator with Scottish and Chinese heritage, Zee’s approach to breakfast is far-flung, pulling in ideas and cuisines from around the world, from Onsen Tamago, a custard-like egg dish that forms part of a traditional Japanese breakfast, to Baked Oats with Ginger Beer Bacon, an homage to traditional porridge with a really clever twist on plain old bacon (2017 food prediction: now everyone’s going to start marinating their bacon — and why not?).

The recipes are fun, smart and tasty, but the real joy of “Symmetry Breakfast” comes from feeling that we are watching a love story unfold before our eyes with each page. Zee’s photographs present a pleasing yin and yang, with the two identical dishes creating a mirror image of pancakes, frittatas and churros, and allowing us to imagine the two lovebirds sitting together cozily in London’s early morning light over tea and toast.

Some of the highlights are the ones that play with traditional concepts of breakfast and how Zee and his boyfriend’s travels opened their eyes to other cultural traditions. In fact, while the thought of a cannoli for breakfast might seem odd to an American, where it’s traditionally eaten for dessert, “Symmetry Breakfast” reminds us that in Sicily, it’s a perfectly reasonable item to find accompanying a morning cappuccino, and that even ice cream is practically de rigueur for breakfast.

As the Instagram project evolved, Zee’s exploration of global cuisine grew exponentially, which he says also prompted some commenters to indignantly cry, “That’s not breakfast!” when he showcased, say Thai Grilled Pork Skewers or an Ethiopian breakfast or leftovers called Fit-Fit. Writing in the book that it’s the comment that annoys him the most, Zee responds to the criticism by stating, “It’s not because those who say it are wrong — it’s certainly not their idea of breakfast — it’s that they fail to see beyond their own lives.”

In some ways, that statement really sums up the philosophy of the entire book, a cookbook written by a gay man chronicling his love and devotion to his future husband, by getting up each morning at 5 a.m. to prepare a beautiful and sometimes elaborate breakfast so they can steal a few precious moments together out of the day. It’s a story that says we need to see beyond our own lives to the world beyond, to accept other cultures and ideas with a willingness to step outside of our little boxes — in a phrase, to wake up and smell the coffee. Or banana bread — whichever comes first.