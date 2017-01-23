January 23, 2017 at 3:28 pm EST | by Steve Charing
HoCo superintendent sues, alleges anti-lesbian remarks
oward County Public Schools System, gay news, Washington Blade

Dr. Renee Foose (Photo courtesy of the Howard County Public Schools System)

Dr. Renee A. Foose, the superintendent of the Howard County Public Schools System, filed a lawsuit in Howard County Circuit Court on Jan. 11 against the Board of Education and its individual members alleging “unlawful conduct” in “creating chaos” preventing her from fulfilling her job responsibilities, which is “a direct threat to the orderly administration” of the school system.

Of the complaints listed within the lawsuit, one alleges anti-gay remarks made by a board member toward Dr. Foose. Within the lawsuit document, Complaint Number 52 states:

“Dr. Foose is aware of at least one Board member who, upon information and belief, has a personal animus against her based on her sexual orientation. Reg Avery, who has served in numerous capacities, including president, in the Parent-Teacher Association Council of Howard County since 2012, observed that Board member Christina Delmont-Small had an unusual animus toward Dr. Foose. On numerous occasions he heard her make disparaging comments about Dr. Foose, such as questioning the ability to ‘support our kids if we have a lesbian Superintendent’ and commenting that she thought Dr. Foose could get what she wanted from the Board (all of whom were women at the time) because she is probably sleeping with them. Ms. Delmont-Small also told Mr. Avery that if she were elected to the Board, she would get Dr. Foose fired.”

Delmont-Small denied the allegations during a phone call with the Blade. “Dr. Foose’s sexual orientation is a private matter and has nothing to do with her qualifications and ability to carry out the role of superintendent,” she said.

