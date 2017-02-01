February 1, 2017 at 12:47 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
DC Comics revamps Snagglepuss into ‘gay, southern Gothic playwright’
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Snagglepuss is coming out of the closet.

Writer Mark Russell announced he will be updating the Snagglepuss cartoon character as part of DC Comics’ mashup with the Hanna-Barbera cartoons. In the Snagglepuss adaptation, the pink lion will be a gay playwright in the 1950s.

In an interview with HiLoBrow, Russell announced his plan to recreate Snagglepuss as a “gay, southern Gothic playwright.”

“Yeah, it was not much of a stretch at all. I envision him like a tragic Tennessee Williams figure; Huckleberry Hound is sort of a William Faulkner guy, they’re in New York in the 1950s,” Russell says. “Marlon Brando shows up, Dorothy Parker, these socialites of New York from that era come and go. I’m looking forward to it; that’s what I’ll do after The Flintstones. I’ll go right from that into Snagglepuss.”

Snagglepuss’s sexuality was never discussed in the original cartoon, the cat made his debut in 1959, but he has often been thought to be gay with “Saturday Night Live” even parodying Snagglepuss’s coming out.

“[Snagglepuss’s sexuality is] never discussed and it’s obviously ignored in the cartoons ’cuz they were made at a time when you couldn’t even acknowledge the existence of such a thing,” Russell continues. “But it’s still so obvious; so it’s natural to present it in a context where everybody knows, but it’s still closeted. And dealing with the cultural scene of the 1950s, especially on Broadway, where everybody’s gay, or is working with someone who’s gay, but nobody can talk about it – and what it’s like to have to try to create culture out of silence.”

Snagglepuss will make his first appearance in Russell’s “Suicide Squad/Banana Splits” on March 29. Russell says he expects Snagglepuss’s story to continue in a release this fall.

Russell’s Hanna-Barbera/DC Comics collaboration includes “The Jetsons,” “Ruff and Ready” and “Top Cat.”

 

