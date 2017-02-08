Baltimore AIDS Walk fundraiser set for March

Aaron Lorance has been passionately raising money for various HIV/AIDS organizations for more than 20 years. During 2016, he was asked to volunteer and join the planning and organizing committee for the Baltimore AIDS Walk and to help Chase Brexton Health Care.

“The task at hand wasn’t enough for me, so I took the initiative to organize a fundraiser and dance party along with one of my friends, Ryan,” he said. “We set out to make this event like none other.”

That event last year took place at Grand Central and raised more than $4,400 and $3,500 in raffle prize donations.

“We are very proud to be doing this again for the 2017 Baltimore AIDS Walk, and I couldn’t be more thrilled,” Lorance said. The fundraiser this year is called “D4AC: GLOW” and will be held March 11 beginning at 10 p.m. at The Baltimore Eagle, 2022 N. Charles St. with the AIDS Walk taking place on May 7. This year’s goal is to raise $6,000.

In keeping with the theme, glow in-the-dark attire is encouraged. Gifts will be handed out. Music will be provided by DJ’s Ryan Doubleyou and Vince Christopher. Drag personalities Abie Cadabra and Sarabesque are set to perform. Go-go dancers will be on hand to keep the crowd energized.

The organizers lined up the dating app Scruff as a sponsor; it will provide “hot logo goodies” and a chance to win their raffle prize.

General admission is $10 (Doors open at 10 p.m.) and can be purchased in advance.

For the VIP pre-party from 7 to 9 p.m., tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.

“This event is important to me because it gave me an opportunity to make a real difference and use my voice and power to act for something good,” Lorance told the Blade. “It allowed my commitment to something I had done for so long to evolve into something bigger than I had ever expected.”