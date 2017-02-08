February 8, 2017 at 4:00 pm EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Whitman-Walker plans ‘tentative’ march on White House
Sean Spicer, gay news, Washington Blade, protest march

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has said there are no immediate plans for an executive order on ‘religious freedom,’ but if one emerges, Whitman-Walker is ready to march in protest. (Screen capture via C-Span)

D.C.’s Whitman-Walker Health announced in an email on Tuesday to about 25,000 people that it will organize a protest march to the White House if President Donald Trump issues a “religious liberties” executive order that activists say would curtail LGBT rights.

“We are closely monitoring the new administration and its executive orders,” the Whitman-Walker announcement says. “One such order may permit religious choice to supersede other laws that protect against discrimination. This order would offer a blank check for individuals and organizations to discriminate on the basis of one’s convictions.”

LGBT advocacy groups that received a draft copy of a religious liberties order leaked from the White House say it would have a devastating impact on LGBT rights protections and would negate an Obama executive order protecting LGBT employees of federal contractors.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has said President Trump decided not to rescind the Obama executive order and has no immediate plans to issue and sign a religious liberties order.

“We have not received any insider or additional information about the religious freedom executive order,” said Whitman-Walker spokesperson Abby Fenton. “However, we feel strongly that if an order of this nature comes out, we will respond with a march.”

Added Fenton: “We sent this preemptively because we know if an order comes out we will need to act quickly.”

She said Whitman-Walker would decide on the route to the White House that such a march would take if and when a religious liberties executive order is issued.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

Gays_for_Trump_Deploraball_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Local
Gays for Trump plans ‘Deploraball’ picnic in July
D.C. Rise and Resist holds first meeting
Whitman-Walker plans ‘tentative’ march on White House
Md. schools still hostile to LGBT students
Baltimore AIDS Walk fundraiser set for March
Casa Ruby grant for trans people with HIV extended
Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Supreme Court to hear trans student case March 28
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
tamara_adrian_at_international_lgbt_leaders_conference_2016_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
World
Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames
Gay men fight HIV/AIDS, taboos in Guatemalan town
Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under ‘order of nature’ law
Blade video reports from Guatemala
First LGBT member of Guatemala Congress criticizes Trump
Chilean president to promote marriage bill debate
Boy_Scouts_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
On the road to full equality
The alt-reality presidency
First Fag Hag Ivanka’s role as gay defender
She is ‘with us forever’
Witness to a gender revolution in Obama’s America
No bigotry in our name, including against Muslims
2016_Most_Eligible_LGBT_Singles_460x470_c_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Where are they now? Blade singles class of 2016 checks in
Evan Rachel Wood gets candid about being a bisexual woman
QUEERY: Cherie Nuit
Lesbian rapper Young M.A explains why she’s open about her sexuality
Madonna adopts four-year-old twin girls
Lady Gaga will guest judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup