Milo Yiannopoulos denies supporting pedophilia ahead of CPAC appearance

Milo Yiannopoulos is claiming a live stream video of him defending pedophilia has been “selectively edited” ahead of his scheduled appearance at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, which begins Wednesday, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md.

In a live stream video of the podcast “The Drunken Peasants,” Yiannopoulos, 33, says he thinks boys “discover who they are” in relationships with older men.

“Sounds like Catholic priest molestation to me,” one of the hosts says.

“I’m grateful for Father Michael,” Yiannopoulos replies. “I wouldn’t give nearly such good head if it wasn’t for him.”

Here is the uncut 5 minute video of Milo Yiannopoulos advocating for Pederasty involving “13 Year old” and “older men.” HIS WORDS.@Mschlapp pic.twitter.com/mAgmfpuyvu — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 20, 2017

In a Facebook post, Yiannopoulos clarified his statements on the podcast calling pedophilia a “vile and disgusting crime.” He went on to say he was referring to his own relationship when he was 17 with a man who was 29. In the U.K. the age of consent is 16.

“I do not support pedophilia. Period. It is a vile and disgusting crime, perhaps the very worst. There are selectively edited videos doing the rounds, as part of a co-ordinated effort to discredit me from establishment Republicans, that suggest I am soft on the subject,” Yiannopoulos writes.

“I did say that there are relationships between younger men and older men that can help a young gay man escape from a lack of support or understanding at home. That’s perfectly true and every gay man knows it. But I was not talking about anything illegal and I was not referring to pre-pubescent boys,” Yiannopoulos continues.

In another post, Yiannopoulos calls out Republicans for sharing the video and says they “deserve to burn.”

“There’s a video going around that purports to show me saying anti-semitic things (nope) and advocating for pedophilia (big nope). The shocking thing? It’s Republicans doing it. Sad to see establishment types collapse into the same tactics as social justice warriors: name calling, deceptively edited videos, confected moral outrage and public shaming. This is why they deserve to burn — and why they are burning,” Yiannopoulos writes.

The Breitbart editor will appear as a speaker at CPAC along with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Update: The ACU has disinvited Yiannopoulos from CPAC after evaluating the pedophilia comments, CNN reports.

“We continue to believe that CPAC is a constructive forum for controversies and disagreements among conservatives, however, there is no disagreement among our attendees on the evils of sexual abuse of children,” ACU president Matt Schlapp said in a statement.