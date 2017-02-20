February 20, 2017 at 12:47 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Milo Yiannopoulos denies supporting pedophilia ahead of CPAC appearance
Milo Yiannopoulos, gay news, Washington Blade

Milo Yiannopoulos spoke at the University of Delaware on Oct. 24, 2016. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Milo Yiannopoulos is claiming a live stream video of him defending pedophilia has been “selectively edited” ahead of his scheduled appearance at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, which begins Wednesday, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md.

In a live stream video of the podcast “The Drunken Peasants,” Yiannopoulos, 33, says he thinks boys “discover who they are” in relationships with older men.

“Sounds like Catholic priest molestation to me,” one of the hosts says.

“I’m grateful for Father Michael,” Yiannopoulos replies. “I wouldn’t give nearly such good head if it wasn’t for him.”

In a Facebook post, Yiannopoulos clarified his statements on the podcast calling pedophilia a “vile and disgusting crime.” He went on to say he was referring to his own relationship when he was 17 with a man who was 29. In the U.K. the age of consent is 16.

“I do not support pedophilia. Period. It is a vile and disgusting crime, perhaps the very worst. There are selectively edited videos doing the rounds, as part of a co-ordinated effort to discredit me from establishment Republicans, that suggest I am soft on the subject,” Yiannopoulos writes.

“I did say that there are relationships between younger men and older men that can help a young gay man escape from a lack of support or understanding at home. That’s perfectly true and every gay man knows it. But I was not talking about anything illegal and I was not referring to pre-pubescent boys,” Yiannopoulos continues.

In another post, Yiannopoulos calls out Republicans for sharing the video and says they “deserve to burn.”

“There’s a video going around that purports to show me saying anti-semitic things (nope) and advocating for pedophilia (big nope). The shocking thing? It’s Republicans doing it. Sad to see establishment types collapse into the same tactics as social justice warriors: name calling, deceptively edited videos, confected moral outrage and public shaming. This is why they deserve to burn — and why they are burning,” Yiannopoulos writes. 

The Breitbart editor will appear as a speaker at CPAC along with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Update: The ACU has disinvited Yiannopoulos from CPAC after evaluating the pedophilia comments, CNN reports. 

“We continue to believe that CPAC is a constructive forum for controversies and disagreements among conservatives, however, there is no disagreement among our attendees on the evils of sexual abuse of children,” ACU president Matt Schlapp said in a statement.

 

 

  • lnm3921

    Miss Milo will find broad support for the concept that she should burn! “Name calling, confected moral outrage and public shaming” are all tactics employed by her!

    How dare she condemn others for it as if she has the “moral” authority to do so given what she has said against gay men (irresponsible drug-addicts unworthy of employment), transgender, immigrants and Leslie Jones. Since when do facts or truth matter to her?! She like Trump and KellyAnne just make it up to suit her agenda and promote a myth of legitimacy!!

    It’s just the beginning of his comeuppance and how just that it should be at the hand of his fellow conservatives that he’s always defending!!!

  • Mark Hatchett

    Meanwhile Barack Obama ordered the US military to look the other way as muslim men in Afghanistan played with their Bacha bazi.

    • lnm3921

      Lame! You cant divert the heat on Miss Milo! Your idol has imploded and I told you sooner or later she would! Larry Wilmore told him off and many echo the same sentiment! That’s what you get when you support the enemies of GLBT rights!

      It’s funny Milo should talk about transgender confusion when she wears pearls around her neck and a woman’s pearl bracelet!

  • Penguin

    THe other way was looked by liberals when terry bean raped a child, then paid his victim off to not testify in trial so the charges would get dropped.

anti-Trump_rally_at_Dupont_Circle_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_K_Lavers watermark
Local
‘Not My President’s Day’ protest in D.C. draws hundreds
Va. religious freedom bill receives final approval
LGBT gang members-turned-entrepreneurs appeal for support
Va. Senate approves religious freedom bill
Va. Senate committee approves religious freedom bill
National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day in Baltimore
Milo Yiannopoulos, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Milo Yiannopoulos denies supporting pedophilia ahead of CPAC appearance
LGBT-affirming churches to offer glitter ashes for Ash Wednesday
Report: White House considered National Guard for immigration roundup
Heritage Foundation panelists criticize pro-trans bathroom policies
Judge orders S.C. to put lesbian moms’ names on birth certificate
Wash. court rules against florist who refused to serve gays
San_Pedro_Sula_City_Hall_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_K_Lavers watermark
World
Activists forge ahead in violence-plagued Honduras city
First-ever UN LGBT rights watchdog seeks ‘open’ dialogue
Russian LGBT activist disappears in eastern Ukraine
Activist seeks to become first LGBT member of Honduran congress
Blade video reports from Honduras, El Salvador
Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames
D.C. electoral votes, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Is D.C. destined to be the domain of the well-to-do?
DNC must build party in all 50 states
Enough boycotts, Blade is going to the White House Correspondents Dinner
Gay club provides normalcy in one of world’s most dangerous cities
The emotions of a veteran
‘Left-wing’ Islamophobia: An infantile disorder
glennon_doyle_melton_and_abby_wambach_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Abby Wambach and Christian mom blogger announce engagement
Queer rapper Mykki Blanco calls Delta flight investigation ‘bizarre homophobia’
New book explores gay and straight trysts of yore
Eva Green and Gemma Arterton to star in Virginia Woolf lesbian drama
‘American Horror Story’ will take on 2016 presidential election
CoverGirl’s CoverBoy apologizes for Africa joke after Twitter backlash
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup