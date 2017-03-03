Against Me! to open for Green Day

Against Me! joins Green Day on its North American Radio Tour at Verizon Center (601 F St., N.W.) on Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

Against Me! has released seven studio albums including “Transgender Dysphoria Blues” in 2014. Lead vocalist Laura Jane Grace publicly came out as transgender in 2012. Their latest album “Shape Shift with Me” was released in September. Tickets range from $35-75.

For more details, search for the concert at ticketmaster.com.