Advantages to living cooperatively

It’s Thursday night and your phone pings to tell you that you have a new message from your favorite real estate search engine. Excitedly, you open the link to find a new condominium has come on the market and, incredibly, it’s in a neighborhood you love and a price range your mortgage lender has said you can afford.

You scroll through the photos, then contact your real estate agent to see when you can get in to see it in person. Your agent looks it up and then promptly bursts your bubble by telling you that it’s not a condominium at all but something called a “cooperative apartment,” known colloquially as a “co-op.”

Hmmm, you think. It looks like a duck and it quacks like a duck but it’s really not a duck? And what the heck is a cooperative apartment?

Ownership Structure: The main difference between a condo and a co-op is the form of ownership. When you buy a condo, you are purchasing the unit itself and a share of the common areas that correspond to the size of your unit divided by the size of the building. You become a unit owner.

When you buy a co-op, you are buying shares of stock in a corporation that owns the building. Your shares correspond to the size of your apartment (yes, it’s called an apartment) divided by the size of the building. The residents make up the corporation and you become a shareholder.

Financing: Not every lender can finance a co-op. Traditionally, each co-op has a few “recognition agreements” with mortgage companies certified to lend on the building. Years ago, it was a small, select group, but in the past 10 years we have seen more traditional lenders such as Bank of America and BB&T authorized to lend on co-ops.

Be sure to have your agent check with the co-op board of directors to ensure you are pre-approved by a lender they will accept.

Monthly Fees: Monthly fees will generally be higher in a co-op than a condo. Here’s why: Because the building functions as a single entity, property taxes are assessed on the whole building and its land, then each shareholder pays his pro-rated share as part of the monthly fee.

Utilities may also be common to the building, so your share of those costs is usually included in the monthly fee as well.

Some of the same costs you pay for in a condo fee, such as common area maintenance, lawn care and management will also be included in your co-op fee, but a large part of the fee could be due to an “underlying mortgage.”

An underlying mortgage, if there is one, uses the entire building as collateral and you assume your share of the balance for the remainder of the loan. Such a mortgage may reduce the amount of down payment needed for your purchase.

Document Review: In D.C., whether you buy a condo or a co-op you can read the house rules, review the financial stability of the association and opt out of your contract if you find anything disconcerting. Be sure to go over the rules for pets (some co-ops are “cats only”), renting (co-op rules tend to be more stringent) and in-unit washers and dryers. Many co-op buildings are older and the plumbing will not support individual units, so expect a community laundry area.

Board Approval: The co-op board of directors will require a personal interview. The board approval meeting may be as simple as answering any questions you may have, but a further review of your financial information may also be required. While federal and D.C. fair housing regulations prohibit discrimination based on 18 protected classes, the inability to pay one’s bills is not among them.

Settlement: You must use a settlement firm that handles co-ops, of which there are few.

Even though you are buying shares of stock instead of a home, the District now treats co-ops like other housing for purposes of transfer and recordation tax, so your closing costs should be roughly the same as those of a condo.

So, don’t fret if you find that what you thought was a great condo is really a co-op. They do have advantages, such as historic or otherwise significant architecture, traditional yet spacious floor plans and all-inclusive monthly payments that may actually be less than similarly priced condos.

Perhaps it’s time for you to start living “cooperatively.”

Valerie M. Blake can be reached at 202-246-8602 or Valerie@DCHomeQuest.com. Each Keller Williams Realty office is independently owned and operated. Equal Housing Opportunity.