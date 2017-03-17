March 17, 2017 at 12:05 pm EDT | by Staff reports
March is Bisexual Health Awareness Month
Bisexual Health Awareness Month, gay news, Washington Blade

(Photo by Peter Salanki; courtesy Flickr)

Bisexual individuals comprise nearly half of those who identify as LGBT, but only about 28 percent of bisexuals disclose their sexuality, according to the Movement Advancement Project. This can lead to significant health disparities, which led the Bisexual Resource Center to denote March as Bisexual Health Awareness Month, the Georgia Voice reports.

The Project, located in Boston, launched Bisexual Health Awareness Month in 2014 with the intention to raise awareness of social, health and economic issues that affect the bisexual community.

“The first campaign theme, ‘Bi the Way, Our Health Matters Too!’ encompassed mental health, sexual health, nutrition and sexual violence,” said spokesperson Laura DelloStritto. “The campaign was so effective in engaging people to share statistics and resources that the BRC continues to celebrate Bisexual Health Awareness Month each March.”

The 2017 theme is social health, including friends, family, partners and community. Each week, the Project tunes its social media channels to feature statistics, resources and action steps related to each topic.

DelloStritto said bisexual individuals are more likely to suffer mood and anxiety disorders, and be more economically disadvantaged, than gay and lesbian people.

Bisexual women in particular face disparities such as higher rates of cancer, heart disease and obesity, compared to heterosexual women. Bisexual men are also less likely to get tested for HIV, according to Human Rights Campaign.

