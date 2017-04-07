Stewing in misery

Michael,



I can’t get over my boyfriend Nate, who dumped me in October.



It’s coming up on six months but I still think of him constantly, wonder what I did wrong and fantasize about how I could have acted differently so that he would have stayed with me.



The craziest thing is that we didn’t even date for that long. But I never fell so hard for anyone else I’ve dated. I knew he was the guy I wanted to spend my life with.



I know it sounds like I am totally needy. I’ve tortured myself wondering if somehow I scared him off by letting him know how much I wanted to be with him and I’m afraid I did just that.



On the other hand, I did my best to play it cool because I know neediness is a turn off. I made sure to not always be available, to sometimes go out with my friends without him and once even went away for a weekend by myself just so he’d know I’m an independent guy with my own interests.



Sometimes I drive myself crazy thinking he left me because I was too distant.



Now he is dating someone 20 years younger than I. I can’t compete with that. I saw them out walking and felt jealous and angry.



I’m afraid I’ll never find another boyfriend in the same league as Nate and I’m torturing myself with the nonstop thought that I ruined my life by behaving in a way that led Nate to reject me.

Michael replies:

You haven’t ruined your life — yet. But you might, if you keep looking back with regret and self-laceration.

You would help yourself greatly by putting all your effort into dragging your mind away from Nate every time you start obsessing about him. Shifting your focus would likely become easier through ongoing repetition. Here are a few suggestions:

When you notice that you’re ruminating, bring your attention to the present moment by looking around you and noticing (for example) the minute details of the carpet, the house plants, the feel of the chair against your body, the air temperature — anything that pulls you back into the present.

Take up a challenging new physical activity. Parkour, flying trapeze, Krav Maga? Ballroom dancing, rock climbing, hiking? The combination of physical and mental challenge will help you rewire your brain away from Nate and into now.

Meditation helps us let go of intrusive thoughts and be in the present with a sense of equanimity, which is exactly where you need to be. You can find excellent meditation resources and class locations online.

However: I have a strong hunch that your story is more complicated than simple misery over a breakup. The intensity of your harsh view of yourself and the way you’re continuing to mourn and idealize a guy you didn’t know very well or for very long, tell me that you are deeply dedicated to thinking the worst of you and your life.

If I’m correct, this is about way more than you and Nate. Your focus on him as the great bungled romance of your life is just your current means of feeling bad about yourself and sad over all the great things that you have let slip through your fingers. Changing this deeply engrained way of seeing yourself is going to be hard work.

And then there’s the way you tried to be neither too needy nor too distant in an attempt to be exactly what you thought Nate wanted. Choosing your behaviors in order to convey independence makes you dependent and, yes, needy.

If you could instead decide how you wanted to behave in a relationship and then act accordingly, you’d be on the road to actually being an independent man with his own interests. And I bet you’d feel a lot better about yourself. But that would mean being willing to tolerate positive self-regard.

If you’re to stop believing that you’re a defective screw-up who must twist himself into knots to be in a relationship, you’ll first have to figure out what is appealing about your current view of yourself. When we treat ourselves badly, we always have our reasons and these often have their roots in our life story. Understanding why we do what we do makes it easier to change.

Doing this work alone is exceedingly difficult. I suggest that you find a therapist with expertise in self-denigrating thinking and behavior to help you on this journey.

Michael Radkowsky, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist who works with gay couples and individuals in D.C. He can be found online at michaelradkowsky.com. All identifying information has been changed for reasons of confidentiality. Have a question? Send it to Michael@michaelradkowsky.com.