April 12, 2017 at 4:31 pm EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
D.C. surrogacy bill becomes law
surrogacy law, gay news, Washington Blade

Under the city’s antiquated surrogacy law that the new law replaces, all parties to surrogacy agreements that are legal in nearly every state were subject to a fine of up to $10,000 and a one-year prison sentence.

After four years in the making, a bill ending D.C.’s longstanding criminalization of surrogacy parenting and establishing a legal framework for surrogacy agreements became law on April 7 upon completion of a required congressional review.

The D.C. City Council gave final approval of the legislation, the Collaborative Reproduction Amendment Act of 2015, last December. An earlier version of the bill had been introduced in 2013 and a revised version in 2015 became stalled in the Council’s Judiciary Committee until the committee released the bill to the full Council last November.

Under the city’s antiquated surrogacy law that the new law replaces, all parties to surrogacy agreements that are legal in nearly every state were subject to a fine of up to $10,000 and a one-year prison sentence.

LGBT rights organizations were part of a coalition of civil liberties and reproductive rights organizations and advocates that urged the Council to pass the new law.

“The District has a track record of being a national leader in providing equal rights for all its residents,” said Diane Hinson, owner and founder of Creative Family Connections LLC, a Chevy Chase, Md., based law firm that provides surrogacy related services.

“It was one of the first jurisdictions to permit same-sex couples to marry,” she said. “Yet its antiquated surrogacy law has impeded their ability to have children.”

The D.C. law establishes guidelines for parents and surrogates to enter into surrogacy agreements and spells out how those seeking to become parents, including gay male couples, should establish their parental rights.

“It is a great day for reproductive rights that the nation’s capital now allows all parents to build their families through surrogacy,” Hinson told the Blade in an email. “It’s a good day for surrogacy in general and for rights in general and for LGBT reproductive rights in particular.”

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

stabbing, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Va. church vandalized with anti-LGBT messages
Rehoboth’s Proud Bookstore to close
Windsor named grand marshal of Capital Pride Parade
D.C. surrogacy bill becomes law
Hopkins to resume gender reassignment surgeries
Pride parade to march out of Mount Vernon
single-payer health care, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
California latest to affirm N.C. travel ban despite HB2 replacement
Trump’s Easter Egg Roll a slapdash job; LGBT presence unlikely
Lawsuit challenges Puerto Rico transgender birth certificate policy
4th Circuit denies request to expedite Gavin Grimm case
New Mexico latest state to ban discredited ‘ex-gay’ therapy
Minnesota to keep N.C. travel ban as other states demur
watermark
World
Gay men in Indonesia’s Aceh province face 100 lashes
State Dept. mum on gay ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Gay men sent to ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Trans activist murdered in Honduras
Gay Venezuela opposition leader: Country is ‘brutal dictatorship’
European court: Forced sterilization of trans people violates human rights
watermark
Opinions
Sen. Tammy Baldwin: GOP’s No.1 target
‘Spend-more’ groups seek to kill D.C. tax relief, reform
Advance medical directives protect health care decisions
A good report from Mayor Bowser
Will GOP deliver LGBT workplace protections?
Back in the USSR
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Todrick Hall on his ‘Oz’ show, RuPaul, ‘Kinky Boots’ and more
QUEERY: Rev. Cedric A. Harmon
2017 DC Brau & Washington Blade Pride Pils Can Contest Winner
Andrew Rannells says ‘Looking’ wasn’t supposed to represent every gay man
Dove #RealMoms ad features transgender mom
LeAnn Rimes to headline NYC Pride’s PrideFest
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup