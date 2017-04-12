Breaking a decades-old tradition, the Baltimore Pride Parade, scheduled for June 17, will depart what had been considered the “gayborhood” in Mount Vernon and venture north to the Station North-Old Goucher neighborhood.

The parade this year will originate on the corner of Charles and Eager Streets, according to Donald Young, Pride Parade chair and Baltimore Pride main stage manager, and will begin at 2 p.m. In the past, the parade started several blocks south near the Washington Monument.

“Last year was the largest Pride Parade in Baltimore history,” Young told the Blade. He promises an even bigger and longer Pride Parade this year. The Block Party, he says, will take place between North Avenue and 22nd Street and between Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street.

The new parade route was welcomed by Old Goucher leadership. “We are pleased to learn that this year’s 42nd annual Pride festivities will be centered on Charles Street in Old Goucher,” said Kelly Cross, president of the Old Goucher Community Association, in a statement.

“There’s no better place in the city for this event. Charles Street is Baltimore’s traditional ‘Main Street’ and we have ample venues to support the full range of activities included in the celebration.”

Cross noted that various neighborhoods in the city have at times claimed the title of “gayborhood,” such as Charles Village, Waverly and most recently Mount Vernon. However, in 2016, the GLBT Community Center of Baltimore (GLCCB), the organization that runs Pride, moved its headquarters from Mount Vernon to Old Goucher. The Pride Foundation of Maryland is also located there as well as the refurbished Baltimore Eagle.

For more information, visit baltimorepride.org.