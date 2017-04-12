April 12, 2017 at 4:11 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
Pride parade to march out of Mount Vernon
Baltimore Pride Parade, gay news, Washington Blade

This year’s Pride parade will kick off in Mount Vernon. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Breaking a decades-old tradition, the Baltimore Pride Parade, scheduled for June 17, will depart what had been considered the “gayborhood” in Mount Vernon and venture north to the Station North-Old Goucher neighborhood.

The parade this year will originate on the corner of Charles and Eager Streets, according to Donald Young, Pride Parade chair and Baltimore Pride main stage manager, and will begin at 2 p.m. In the past, the parade started several blocks south near the Washington Monument.

“Last year was the largest Pride Parade in Baltimore history,” Young told the Blade. He promises an even bigger and longer Pride Parade this year. The Block Party, he says, will take place between North Avenue and 22nd Street and between Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street.

The new parade route was welcomed by Old Goucher leadership. “We are pleased to learn that this year’s 42nd annual Pride festivities will be centered on Charles Street in Old Goucher,” said Kelly Cross, president of the Old Goucher Community Association, in a statement.

“There’s no better place in the city for this event. Charles Street is Baltimore’s traditional ‘Main Street’ and we have ample venues to support the full range of activities included in the celebration.”

Cross noted that various neighborhoods in the city have at times claimed the title of “gayborhood,” such as Charles Village, Waverly and most recently Mount Vernon. However, in 2016, the GLBT Community Center of Baltimore (GLCCB), the organization that runs Pride, moved its headquarters from Mount Vernon to Old Goucher. The Pride Foundation of Maryland is also located there as well as the refurbished Baltimore Eagle.

For more information, visit baltimorepride.org.

stabbing, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Va. church vandalized with anti-LGBT messages
Rehoboth’s Proud Bookstore to close
Windsor named grand marshal of Capital Pride Parade
D.C. surrogacy bill becomes law
Hopkins to resume gender reassignment surgeries
Pride parade to march out of Mount Vernon
single-payer health care, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
California latest to affirm N.C. travel ban despite HB2 replacement
Trump’s Easter Egg Roll a slapdash job; LGBT presence unlikely
Lawsuit challenges Puerto Rico transgender birth certificate policy
4th Circuit denies request to expedite Gavin Grimm case
New Mexico latest state to ban discredited ‘ex-gay’ therapy
Minnesota to keep N.C. travel ban as other states demur
watermark
World
Gay men in Indonesia’s Aceh province face 100 lashes
State Dept. mum on gay ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Gay men sent to ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Trans activist murdered in Honduras
Gay Venezuela opposition leader: Country is ‘brutal dictatorship’
European court: Forced sterilization of trans people violates human rights
watermark
Opinions
Sen. Tammy Baldwin: GOP’s No.1 target
‘Spend-more’ groups seek to kill D.C. tax relief, reform
Advance medical directives protect health care decisions
A good report from Mayor Bowser
Will GOP deliver LGBT workplace protections?
Back in the USSR
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Todrick Hall on his ‘Oz’ show, RuPaul, ‘Kinky Boots’ and more
QUEERY: Rev. Cedric A. Harmon
2017 DC Brau & Washington Blade Pride Pils Can Contest Winner
Andrew Rannells says ‘Looking’ wasn’t supposed to represent every gay man
Dove #RealMoms ad features transgender mom
LeAnn Rimes to headline NYC Pride’s PrideFest
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup