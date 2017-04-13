April 13, 2017 at 3:15 pm EDT | by David Bouk
Biking: Not just for young kids in spandex
David Bouk, gay news, Washington Blade, DC Bike Ride 2017

David Bouk invites riders of all ages to join DC Bike Ride 2017 on May 14.

I was entering my 60s and I needed something to kick up my health. I had just recently survived cancer and realized, like many realize after such an experience, this one body is all we have.

I had faithfully gone to the gym since my cancer therapy ended. But the gym wasn’t lifting the depression, and it wasn’t keeping off the body fat. Fortunately for me, I discovered my love of biking and it helped me rediscover myself, meet new people and rejuvenate my way of living. This is my journey, this is my bike story.

I thought about biking for about a year: to be outside in the open air and sunshine instead of being inside in a dark, musty gym. I was already spending all day inside at work. After a year of wrestling with the idea, I went to my friendly neighborhood bike shop. I didn’t know anything about bicycles. The salesperson listened and suggested a bike, which I would describe now as “built for comfort – not for speed,” and it suited me perfectly.

At first, like most people, I wasn’t comfortable biking on the street. So I drove my bike down to the parking lot near the Mount Vernon Trail and biked on the trail to Mount Vernon estate. It was a perfect start: safe, no cars, paved trail, water fountains and restrooms all along the way. And a food court at Mount Vernon to rest and refuel.

I was pretty much a weekend recreational biker until one day, when my employer threatened to stop paying for parking. I reacted by deciding to try biking to work. From then on, I became a more dedicated bicyclist. Biking daily to work increased my strength and endurance. With time, I ventured further out on other trails in the area. (There are many fantastic trails and bike lanes in the metro area…and they’re getting better all the time. Our region is leading in bike infrastructure.)

I also discovered and joined biking groups, like Outriders. These aren’t groups of “Tour de France” super cyclists. But friendly, social groups of people with varying abilities, out to have a good time.

Now, I’m in my mid-60s and my doctor says I should be an advocate for senior health. And it’s all because I started, slowly but surely, from integrating biking into my everyday life.

I hope that after reading my bike story, you will be inspired to begin your own bike journey. All you have to do is take that first pedal. The decision can be daunting. The streets can be intimidating. But, I’ll let you in on a little secret. On Sunday, May 14, DC Bike Ride, the city’s only closed-road bike ride, is back. They clear the roads for you. You can cruise for a few hours through D.C. and Virginia, at your own pace, and in a fun and safe and beginner-friendly environment.

I’ll be at DC Bike Ride 2017 and I hope you all join me!

