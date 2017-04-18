Janet Jackson reportedly rescheduling axed tour, writing new music

Janet Jackson is revamping her professional life in the wake of her split from her husband, Wissam Al Mana and as a new mother to Eissa Al Mana who was born on January 3.

According to The Sun, Jackson is rescheduling her axed dates from her Unbreakable World Tour. The dates will become part of her new tour, State Of The World, which runs through North America starting in October. The pop star canceled her remaining Unbreakable World Tour dates last April to focus on being a mother.

Jackson is also reportedly working on a new album that will be about her new life as a mother.

“Having a baby has upped her desire to release positive music and she wants her new songs to be a celebration of life, love and motherhood,” a source told The Sun. “She plans to get back on tour in North America in October, followed by a brand new album.”