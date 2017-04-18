April 18, 2017 at 1:56 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Janet Jackson reportedly rescheduling axed tour, writing new music

(Screenshot via YouTube)

Janet Jackson is revamping her professional life in the wake of her split from her husband, Wissam Al Mana and as a new mother to Eissa Al Mana who was born on January 3.

According to The Sun, Jackson is rescheduling her axed dates from her Unbreakable World Tour. The dates will become part of her new tour, State Of The World, which runs through North America starting in October. The pop star canceled her remaining Unbreakable World Tour dates last April to focus on being a mother.

Jackson is also reportedly working on a new album that will be about her new life as a mother.

“Having a baby has upped her desire to release positive music and she wants her new songs to be a celebration of life, love and motherhood,” a source told The Sun. “She plans to get back on tour in North America in October, followed by a brand new album.”

 

  • Glenn Priceless

    Who honestly cares?

    • ShutEmDown

      We care. Thank you

watermark
Local
Progressive PAC endorses Danica Roem
Check It featured in D.C. Int’l Film Festival
Va. Supreme Court dismisses Fairfax school district lawsuit
Man charged with vandalizing Va. church, Jewish center
Va. church vandalized with anti-LGBT messages
Rehoboth’s Proud Bookstore to close
watermark
National
2nd Circuit (again) finds anti-gay discrimination legal under Title VII
Texas to consider anti-LGBT legislation based on HB2 deal
Washington State reinstitutes N.C. travel ban after HB2 deal
California latest to affirm N.C. travel ban despite HB2 replacement
Trump’s Easter Egg Roll a slapdash job; LGBT presence unlikely
Lawsuit challenges Puerto Rico transgender birth certificate policy
watermark
World
International outrage over gay Chechnya arrests mounts
Nikki Haley: U.S. ‘disturbed’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Gay men in Indonesia’s Aceh province face 100 lashes
State Dept. mum on gay ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Gay men sent to ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya
Trans activist murdered in Honduras
Grace & Frankie, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
New meaning for ‘Grace and Frankie’ in Trump era
Biking: Not just for young kids in spandex
Sen. Tammy Baldwin: GOP’s No.1 target
‘Spend-more’ groups seek to kill D.C. tax relief, reform
Advance medical directives protect health care decisions
A good report from Mayor Bowser
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Japanese boy band kisses 36 times in new video
Ricky Martin is ready for more kids and a big wedding
Janet Jackson reportedly rescheduling axed tour, writing new music
Luke Evans talks being openly gay in Hollywood
Russian violinist comes out in emotional YouTube video
Lady Gaga premieres new song ‘The Cure’ at Coachella
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup