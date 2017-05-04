Brad Pitt reveals he’s a Frank Ocean fan, talks divorce

Brad Pitt is opening up on how he’s approaching the next chapter of his life, and it includes listening to Frank Ocean.

Pitt spoke with GQ, his first interview since his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie, and revealed he’s done taking on emotionally painful roles.

“Yeah, I’m kind of done playing those. I think it was more pain tourism. It was still an avoidance in some way. I’ve never heard anyone laugh bigger than an African mother who’s lost nine family members,” Pitt told GQ. “What is that? I just got R&B for the first time. R&B comes from great pain, but it’s a celebration.”

One artist Pitt has had on repeat is Frank Ocean.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean. I find this young man so special,” Pitt says. “Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special. I can’t find a bad one.”

The actor also says he’s been listening to Marvin Gay’s “Here, My Dear,” an album Gaye recorded shortly after his own divorce.