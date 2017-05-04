May 4, 2017 at 12:58 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Brad Pitt reveals he’s a Frank Ocean fan, talks divorce

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Brad Pitt is opening up on how he’s approaching the next chapter of his life, and it includes listening to Frank Ocean.

Pitt spoke with GQ, his first interview since his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie, and revealed he’s done taking on emotionally painful roles.

“Yeah, I’m kind of done playing those. I think it was more pain tourism. It was still an avoidance in some way. I’ve never heard anyone laugh bigger than an African mother who’s lost nine family members,” Pitt told GQ. “What is that? I just got R&B for the first time. R&B comes from great pain, but it’s a celebration.”

One artist Pitt has had on repeat is Frank Ocean.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean. I find this young man so special,” Pitt says. “Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special. I can’t find a bad one.”

The actor also says he’s been listening to Marvin Gay’s “Here, My Dear,” an album Gaye recorded shortly after his own divorce.

Speak Fire, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
LGBT elders to be honored in Baltimore
Night Out with the O’s to benefit Moveable Feast
PFLAG to discuss LGBT-friendly workplaces
Montgomery Co. LGBT social on tap
D.C. Black Pride announces 2017 award recipients
Critics want Capital Pride to expel police, corporations
watermark
National
Gay men, straight women hit by ‘stealthing’
Trump exec order could jeopardize Stonewall Monument
Anti-Trump coalition protests ‘religious freedom’ executive order
DOJ signals plan to undo rule banning anti-trans bias in health care
LGBT groups prepare for fight over Trump ‘religious freedom’ EO
Supreme Court rejects challenge to California ‘ex-gay’ therapy ban
watermark
World
Mariela Castro promotes anti-bullying efforts in Cuban schools
Blade returns to Cuba to cover LGBT life on island
Mariela Castro: Father is ‘supportive’ of pro-LGBT efforts
Salvadoran trans activist nominated for international human rights award
U.S. Holocaust Museum ‘deeply concerned’ by gay Chechnya arrests
Bangladesh activists remembered on first anniversary of their murders
watermark
Opinions
Ralph Northam for governor of Virginia
Police, corporate sponsors must be welcome at Pride
U.S. complicit in Chechnya horrors
Voters learn there’s little to love about either party
This year’s Pride is not business as usual
A blueprint for taking back the country
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Neil Patrick Harris wants to leave behind an EGOT legacy
Brad Pitt reveals he’s a Frank Ocean fan, talks divorce
Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner in talks to voice Timon and Pumbaa in ‘The Lion King’
Gloria Gaynor celebrates ‘I Will Survive’ at Library of Congress festival
QUEERY: David Bailey
Susan Sarandon fuels Twitter feud with Debra Messing
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.