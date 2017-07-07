July 7, 2017 at 1:07 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Russom comes out as transgender

💋Gavin Rayna Russom💋

A post shared by Gavin Russom (@gavinrussom) on

LCD Soundsystem synth player Gavin Russom has come out as transgender in a candid interview with Grindr. 

The 43-year-old musician explained she has been attempting to come out about her gender identity for years.

“This is my fifth decade being alive, and in each of those decades, there’s been a time where I’ve tried to say, ‘Hey, I think I’m transgender,'” Russom, who says she has identified as female since she was a child, told Grindr. “This was even before that word existed.”

Russom came out to her friends, family and bandmates earlier this year. She says the band has been “really supportive” of her transition and that “the general feeling in the group is that will make the band better.”

She is still currently going by the name “Gavin” but announced her new full name “Gavin Rayna Russom” on Instagram.

In an essay published in Pitchfork, she credits speaking with the transgender community in New York City with giving her the courage to finally be honest about her identity.

“I think the most helpful thing was talking to people with different transgender experiences, especially those with upbringings, economic circumstances, and ethnic backgrounds different than my own. It allowed me to hear all these different perspectives and see the ways in which the trans experience is so varied and so individual. But also, there are certain things that seem to be common threads,” Russom writes.

She says she hopes her story can help others struggling with their own gender identity.

“For anybody who is struggling with their gender identity or who wants to come out and is afraid to what would be better than giving someone permission to do that through my performance,” Russom says. “That’s the ultimate. It’s what other people gave to me, so I’d love to pass that along to other people, too.”

Russom will DJ her first show as a transgender woman at Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago on July 13. LCD Soundsystem will release “American Dream,” its first studio album in seven years, in September.

 

