July 10, 2017 at 12:01 pm EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy

Puerto Rico Pulse nightclub victims, gay news, Washington Blade

A federal lawsuit urges Puerto Rico to allow transgender people to change the gender marker on their birth certificate. (Image by Nicolas Raymond; courtesy Flickr)

Lambda Legal has urged a federal court to strike down a Puerto Rico policy that does not allow transgender people to change the gender marker on their birth certificates.

The group made the request in a brief it filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico on June 26.

Lambda Legal in April filed a lawsuit against the policy on behalf of three trans Puerto Ricans and Puerto Rico Para Tod@s, a local advocacy group.

The lawsuit alleges the policy, which the Puerto Rico Supreme Court decreed in 2005, violates the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection and Due Process Clauses. Lambda Legal also says the policy violates Puerto Ricans’ rights to free speech under the First Amendment.

“Puerto Rico’s birth certificate policy creates a barrier to full engagement in society by transgender persons and subjects them to invasions of privacy, prejudice, discrimination, humiliation, harassment, stigma and even violence,” reads the brief.

The brief also notes trans Puerto Ricans “face significant violence and stigma” in the U.S. commonwealth.

“The birth certificate policy forces disclosure of highly personal and sensitive information, such as a person’s transgender status and medical condition, to others whom one might not trust or wish to know such information,” it reads.

Puerto Rico allows trans people to change the gender marker on their driver’s license.

Then-Gov. Alejandro García Padilla in 2015 signed an executive order that mandated this change. Gov. Ricardo Rosselló and other representatives of the Puerto Rican government who are named as defendants in the Lambda Legal lawsuit filed a motion last month to dismiss it.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
Trans woman intentionally hit by car in D.C.
Gay candidate enters race for Ward 1 Council seat
Frederick candidate for Alderman gets nod from Victory Fund
Community Cares Project announces retreat
Workshop to offer nutrition tips for LGBT seniors
Cumberland to hold its first Pride
Puerto Rico Pulse nightclub victims, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Federal court urged to strike down Puerto Rico birth certificate policy
Anti-trans bathroom measure fails to qualify in Wash. State
Supreme Court next stop for argument gays protected under Title VII
Study reveals LGBT rental housing discrimination
Pentagon agrees to 6-month delay for transgender enlistments
Texas Supreme Court rules against benefits for same-sex couples
Malta, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Malta set to legalize same-sex marriage this month
Canadian baby receives medical card without gender designation
HRC to Trump: Ask Putin about Chechnya anti-gay abuses
Gay Tongan Olympic swimmer talks activism, career
More than 1 million attend WorldPride march in Madrid
El Salvador activists hold 21st annual Pride march
watermark
Opinions
Wage study warning on ‘too-high, too-fast’ minimums
Goodbye to Town
Paul Kuhns for mayor of Rehoboth Beach
In Florida, one of the greatest LGBT candidates ever
Dyke March aims for safe space for all — unless you’re Jewish
Jim Acosta should grow up, stop whining
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Watch: police officer’s girlfriend proposes at London Pride Parade
Acrobat who plunged 100 feet to his death left final message for boyfriend
Out Olympian Tom Bosworth breaks one-mile race walk world record
‘Gotham’ star’s missing trans daughter found safe, returned home
Mom gives her son fabulous ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ makeover
Texas dad gives emotional speech about transgender son
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup