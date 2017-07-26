July 26, 2017 at 1:59 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Lush honors Valentina’s lip-sync moment with new face mask

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Valentina became the breakout star of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season nine when she attempted to lip-sync for her life while wearing a mask.

The judges were baffled and when RuPaul asked Valentina to remove the mask she responded, “I’d like to keep it on, please.” The line has gone down in “Drag Race” herstory as one of the show’s most iconic moments.

Cosmetic company Lush appears to think so too. A shopper discovered that Lush’s new face mask, Catastrophe Cosmetic, includes Valentina’s one-liner in the description.

 

