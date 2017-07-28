‘Memories of a Penitent Heart’ celebrates filmmakers’ late uncle

Filmmaker Cecilia Aldarondo only met her uncle Miguel Dieppe once in 1987 when he returned to Puerto Rico to visit his family. He died six months later and his funeral had a deep impact on her.

“We went to Puerto Rico for his funeral when I was 6,” she says, “and it was my first ever brush with death and grieving adults. It was a really indelible experience.”

In the wake of her son’s death, Aldarondo’s grandmother Carmen put together a scrapbook of her son’s life. It was filled with pictures of happy family gatherings and Miguel’s theatrical performances.

“He had this kind of legendary status in my family,” Aldarondo says.

But, she later realized her grandmother had created “a scrapbook of the son she wanted, not the son she had.”

Aldarondo’s investigation into her uncle’s life began on 2008 when she was helping her mother Nylda clean out the garage. Knowing that her daughter was a film buff (Aldarondo was working on her PhD in film studies at the time), Nylda asked if Cecilia wanted a box of 8-millimeter home movies she had found.

“She made me a deal,” Aldarondo says. “If you put them on DVD, you can do whatever you want with what you find there. I don’t know if she knew exactly what she was signing up for when she said that.”

The resulting film is the 60-minute documentary “Memories of a Penitent Heart,” which follows her process of piecing together her late uncle’s life. The broadcast is a co-presentation of the POV documentary series and Latino Public Broadcasting and airs Monday, July 31 on PBS (at 10 p.m. in the Washington market).

As Aldarondo watched the movies, she “just started thinking more about this uncle and how he died. I knew he had died young; he was only 31. I had this sense that there was something awry in the way people talked about his death. Something smelled wrong. The more I talked to people about it, the more I talked to my mom, we just started talking about the fact that he was gay and he had this partner who disappeared. I felt like I needed to know more. It became a kind of detective story at that point.”

Aldarondo finally tracked down her uncle’s partner Aquin and learned about her uncle’s life as a gay man in New York City. Miguel called himself Michael and worked as an actor and bartender. He and Aquin were together 12 years and led an active social and sexual life in the city’s gay community.

At the same time, Miguel was engaged in a passionate correspondence with his mother. She begged him to renounce his gay lifestyle so he could go to heaven; he refused and died of AIDS in 1987. Before her death in 1996, Carmen told her friends and family that Miguel had repented on his deathbed; Aquin denies that his lover ever renounced his true identity.

“At a certain point,” Aldarondo says, “I realized it was such an interesting story it should be a documentary film.”

Aldarondo began shooting the film in 2012 when she was still a graduate student at the University of Minnesota (she now teaches film at Skidmore College).

“The first shoot that I did, I essentially stole some equipment from my university and I roped some friends into flying to Puerto Rico with me,” she says. “We went and filmed in the cemetery where my uncle was buried and the church where his funeral was held. I learned everything along the way by just doing it and making a lot of mistakes. I was definitely flying by the seat of my pants.”

She says it was a rewarding learning process, though.

“By the time I had finished the film I had become a filmmaker. It was really a trial of fire.”

“Memories” is an assembly of artifacts and interviews that reflects both Aldarondo’s academic interests and her approach to filmmaking. The documentary includes not only the films from her mother’s garage, but also a treasure trove of documents from her mother and from Aquin. There are letters and photographs, clips from Carmen’s radio show, excerpts from Miguel’s play “Island Fever” and voiceover commentary from the filmmaker herself, all supplemented by onscreen interviews with Nylda, Aquin, friends of Carmen from Puerto Rico and friends of Miguel from New York.

Aldarondo uses these documents both to spur people’s memories and to confront them with contradictions in their statements.

“Every time I sat down with somebody, I would bring stuff that I had,” Aldarondo says. “For example, with my mom, I show her this letter that my uncle wrote to her that she claims he never wrote to her. It’s a strategic choice on my part. It’s almost like she’s on the witness stand and I’m a lawyer in the courtroom presenting her with evidence. The film explores contradictory memories; it’s not necessarily trying to tell you the truth of what happened.”