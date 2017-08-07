August 7, 2017 at 1:43 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Singer Aaron Carter comes out as bisexual

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Pop singer Aaron Carter has come out as bisexual.

The 29-year-old revealed he is attracted to both men and women in an open letter posted on Twitter.

“There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life,” Carter begins. “This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.”

“I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive,” he continues. “There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.”

Carter ended the post with a quote by Boy George, “The best quote to sum ‘I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I did.'”

The singer split with his girlfriend Madison Parker just days before coming out on Twitter.

In July, Carter was arrested on suspicion of DUI and marijuana charges while driving in Georgia with Parker who was also arrested for drug charges and obstruction of law enforcement.

While Carter has admitted to having a substance abuse problem in the past he told Entertainment Tonight he was not under the influence while driving.

“I don’t need help,” Carter said. “What I need is for people to understand that I’m human and that I make mistakes just like every other human in this world, but I would never risk my life or my girlfriend’s life.

