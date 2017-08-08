BTAC 2017! regional conference on tap

Black Transmen Inc. and Black Transwomen Inc. along with Black Trans Advocacy – Maryland Chapter will host the BTAC 2017 regional conference on Aug. 19. The free event will take place at the Radisson Hotel Baltimore Hotel Downtown-Inner Harbor.

Organizers welcome “all transgender, gender non-conforming and allies to find support for your transition, build valuable relationships, expand your impact, and have a great time with like-minded peers.”

Guests should to register here.

“The BTAC Regional is an opportunity to strengthen community and build relationships with family and allies,” Br. Merrick Moses, NOSB, MD/DC chapter president, Black Trans Advocacy/Black Trans Men, Inc, told the Blade.

For more information, contact Black Trans MD/DC at btac@blacktrans.org.