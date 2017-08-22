August 22, 2017 at 2:14 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ season three, ‘Untucked’ greenlit to return

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will be returning for a third season on VH1 along with its after show “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,” Variety reports.

“The world is calling out to see more of these beautiful queens and I am going to give them every bit of it they can handle,” RuPaul told Variety. “’All Stars’ represent the best of the breasts, legs, and thighs. They are giving everything and you’re not going to want to miss it!”

“All Stars” has former “Drag Race” contestants compete for a place in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Former winners include Chad Michaels and Alaska.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season nine was the most watched season in the series’ history since switching networks to VH1. Executive producer Tom Campbell believes that will give the”All Stars” cast a new platform to work with.

“I think there’s going to be queens that the audience who’s just discovering ‘Drag Race’ may not know, as well, or may be discovering for the first time. It’s going to be exciting to see queens get a second bite of the apple and get some exposure that maybe they did not get the first time around,” Campbell told Variety.

“All Stars” premieres in early 2018.

 

