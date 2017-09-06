September 6, 2017 at 1:33 pm EDT | by Joey DiGuglielmo
DNC activist Rick Stafford dies at 65
Rick Stafford, gay news, Washington Blade

Rick Stafford (photo courtesy of Stafford)

Rick Stafford, a longtime LGBT activist in the Democratic Party, died on Sept. 2 at a hospital near his home in southern Minnesota, according to his friend Kurt Vorndran. He was 65. The cause of death was a heart ailment.

“He was a major force within the Democratic Party even though I don’t think he was a household name,” Vorndran said. “He was just a brilliant strategist who knew the party rules and really knew how to get things done. He was a member of the national committee and knew all the major national figures — Hillary Clinton, Obama, Bill Clinton.”

Vorndran said Stafford would often stay with him when he visited Washington.

“He would say, ‘I’m here running a caucus or I have a ward committee meeting. … He was just so involved in grassroots retail politics and that’s what made him such a tremendous force, I think, his whole life.”

Stafford, a Minnesota native who lived there his whole life, was born Aug. 25, 1952.

Stafford was credited with playing a lead role in lobbying, cajoling and nudging the Democratic Party to take a strong stand on LGBT rights and to change its delegate selection rules and policies to reach out to minorities, especially LGBT people, resulting in a dramatic increase in the number of LGBT delegates.

He was a veteran of national Democratic conventions having been to at least 10. He came out in the 1970s.

In 1992, Minnesota Democrats elected Stafford as chair of the state party, making him the first out gay person to win election to chair either of the two major parties in a state.

Since the 1990s Stafford served at various times as a member of the Democratic National Committee. He chaired the DNC’s LGBT Americans Caucus.

“I was a rabble rouser,” said Stafford in a 2012 Washington Blade interview. “But we knew about timing, when it’s the best time to pick and choose your battles. It’s just sheer stupidity when we’re even thinking about a negative protest when we have so much to celebrate.”

“He really believed politics could make a difference in the lives of ordinary people,” Vorndran said.

Stafford was single. No information about services was immediately available.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. contributed to this report.

Joey DiGuglielmo is the Features Editor for the Washington Blade.

watermark
Local
New Casa Ruby initiative to fight global HIV/AIDS epidemic
Delaware school district forms committee to address bullying
Women’s events organizer Spruell dies at 66
D.C. cops accused of joking about ‘gay’ burglary victim
Karen Keys-Gamarra elected to Fairfax County School Board
HRC official killed in D.C. motor scooter crash
watermark
National
LGBT immigrants among DREAMers facing uncertainty
DNC activist Rick Stafford dies at 65
Court asked for ‘immediate intervention’ to block trans military ban
CVS exposes patients’ HIV status in mailings
Law schools weigh bans on military recruiters over trans policy
Defense Sec. Mattis says current trans policy remains in place until panel makes recommendations
watermark
World
First West Africa LGBT-inclusive religious gathering takes place
Tillerson raises anti-gay Chechnya crackdown with Russian counterpart
Malta same-sex marriage law takes effect
Disneyland Paris bans three-year-old boy from ‘Princess for a Day’
U.N. human rights chief criticizes Trump over trans, media comments
Israeli government ends opposition to same-sex adoption
Republican Party, Grand Old Party, GOP, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
No more ‘purity’ tests for Dems
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Ellen DeGeneres shares the word she was banned from saying on TV
Bisexual ‘Bachelor’ contestant joins ‘Bachelor in Paradise’
Rami Malek transforms into Freddie Mercury for Queen biopic
‘Hercules’ star Kevin Sorbo to speak at anti-LGBT Values Voter Summit
Gay writer John Ashbery remembered from emotional, groundbreaking poetry
QUEERY: Scott Whalen
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup