September 7, 2017 at 12:54 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Psychosexual lesbian thriller ‘Thelma’ releases trailer

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

The first trailer for psychosexual lesbian thriller “Thelma” has been released.

The Norwegian film from director Joachim Trier tells the story of a religious university student (Eili Harboe) who falls for another student, Anja (Okay Kaya). As their attraction grows, Thelma finds herself overcome with supernatural powers.

“Thelma” premieres at the Toronto Film Festival before hitting U.S. theaters on Nov. 10.

Watch the trailer below.

 

