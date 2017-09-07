Psychosexual lesbian thriller ‘Thelma’ releases trailer

The first trailer for psychosexual lesbian thriller “Thelma” has been released.

The Norwegian film from director Joachim Trier tells the story of a religious university student (Eili Harboe) who falls for another student, Anja (Okay Kaya). As their attraction grows, Thelma finds herself overcome with supernatural powers.

“Thelma” premieres at the Toronto Film Festival before hitting U.S. theaters on Nov. 10.

Watch the trailer below.