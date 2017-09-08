September 8, 2017 at 12:16 pm EDT | by Peter Rosenstein
Comings & Goings
Jorge Amaro, Comings & Goings, gay news, Washington Blade

The ‘Comings & Goings’ column chronicles important life changes of Blade readers.

The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at comingsandgoings@washblade.com. We also invite LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, landed an internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.

Congratulations to Jeremy Rosenberg who begins his appointment as an Excelsior Fellow Attorney with New York State Homes and Community Renewal working on preserving and creating affordable housing, homelessness prevention policies, and poverty reduction initiatives. It’s a two-year fellowship in the legal department of the agency where he will be working mainly on policy.

Rosenberg’s experience includes work as a pro-bono scholar and full-time Clinical Extern for JASA, legal services for the elderly in Queens, N.Y. He was a summer associate in the Education Law Group with Lewis Johs Avallone Aviles, LLP New York, a Legal and Legislative Fellow in the office of NYC Council member Benjamin J. Kallos, and worked as an outreach volunteer to the LGBT community for Hillary for America.

Rosenberg received his bachelor’s degree in International Affairs with a concentration in International Politics from the George Washington University, Elliott School of International Affairs in D.C. and his Juris Doctor from the CUNY School of Law, New York, where he was in the New York State Pro Bono Scholars program.

Congratulations also to Larry Gamache who has started a new company, Bluepenpartners.com. Gamache said, “I started Blue Pen Partners to help companies and organizations better define their strategy and provide the tactical communications support necessary to achieve business goals. All too often I have found really talented people, with amazing ideas, who are struggling to get the word out. They are often understandably so focused on making their vision become a reality they don’t have the time to tell their story. We offer them expert guidance with brand strategy development, public relations, marketing communications, employee branding and social media support.”

Gamache is a senior marketing professional with more than 20 years’ experience leading communications and brand positioning for national corporate, non-profit and government organizations. Strong bias-to-action coupled with a dedication to data-driven decision making has led to his track record of creative problem solving and proven business results.

For the past nearly 15 years, Gamache successfully managed media relations and developed corporate messaging efforts at CARFAX. Prior to that he worked for a number of companies as an account manager and supervisor including Medialink/US Newswire, Ketchum Public Relations, and Porter Novelli. Gamache began his career working at Whitman-Walker Clinic helping bring the organization’s lifesaving message and services to young men throughout the region. He earned his bachelor’s in education from George Mason University.

From left, Jeremy Rosenberg and Larry Gamache (Photos courtesy of the subjects)

watermark
Local
Comings & Goings
Pa. company refuses to make Charlottesville LGBTQ Pride T-shirts
New Casa Ruby initiative to fight global HIV/AIDS epidemic
Delaware school district forms committee to address bullying
Women’s events organizer Spruell dies at 66
D.C. cops accused of joking about ‘gay’ burglary victim
Puerto Rico Pulse nightclub victims, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
HRC staffer rides out Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico
DOJ files Supreme Court brief for baker who refused to serve gays
Lawsuit seeking gay protections under Title VII reaches Supreme Court
AIDS conference organizers create $1 million hurricane relief fund
LGBT immigrants among DREAMers facing uncertainty
DNC activist Rick Stafford dies at 65
Maykel González Vivero, Carlos Alejandro Rodríguez Martínez, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Gay Cuban journalists detained while covering hurricane preparations
First West Africa LGBT-inclusive religious gathering takes place
Tillerson raises anti-gay Chechnya crackdown with Russian counterpart
Malta same-sex marriage law takes effect
Disneyland Paris bans three-year-old boy from ‘Princess for a Day’
U.N. human rights chief criticizes Trump over trans, media comments
Republican Party, Grand Old Party, GOP, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
No more ‘purity’ tests for Dems
D.C. is failing its LGBT seniors
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Lady Gaga is taking a break from music
Sam Smith returns with new single ‘Too Good at Goodbyes’
Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson to bring ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ prequel to Netflix
Pierre Bergé, Yves Saint Laurent’s partner, dies at 86
Screaming Eagles unveils pride-themed, limited-run apparel line
Soccer lover calls D.C. United career ‘very rewarding’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup