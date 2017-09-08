The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at comingsandgoings@washblade.com. We also invite LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, landed an internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.

Congratulations to Jeremy Rosenberg who begins his appointment as an Excelsior Fellow Attorney with New York State Homes and Community Renewal working on preserving and creating affordable housing, homelessness prevention policies, and poverty reduction initiatives. It’s a two-year fellowship in the legal department of the agency where he will be working mainly on policy.

Rosenberg’s experience includes work as a pro-bono scholar and full-time Clinical Extern for JASA, legal services for the elderly in Queens, N.Y. He was a summer associate in the Education Law Group with Lewis Johs Avallone Aviles, LLP New York, a Legal and Legislative Fellow in the office of NYC Council member Benjamin J. Kallos, and worked as an outreach volunteer to the LGBT community for Hillary for America.

Rosenberg received his bachelor’s degree in International Affairs with a concentration in International Politics from the George Washington University, Elliott School of International Affairs in D.C. and his Juris Doctor from the CUNY School of Law, New York, where he was in the New York State Pro Bono Scholars program.

Congratulations also to Larry Gamache who has started a new company, Bluepenpartners.com. Gamache said, “I started Blue Pen Partners to help companies and organizations better define their strategy and provide the tactical communications support necessary to achieve business goals. All too often I have found really talented people, with amazing ideas, who are struggling to get the word out. They are often understandably so focused on making their vision become a reality they don’t have the time to tell their story. We offer them expert guidance with brand strategy development, public relations, marketing communications, employee branding and social media support.”

Gamache is a senior marketing professional with more than 20 years’ experience leading communications and brand positioning for national corporate, non-profit and government organizations. Strong bias-to-action coupled with a dedication to data-driven decision making has led to his track record of creative problem solving and proven business results.

For the past nearly 15 years, Gamache successfully managed media relations and developed corporate messaging efforts at CARFAX. Prior to that he worked for a number of companies as an account manager and supervisor including Medialink/US Newswire, Ketchum Public Relations, and Porter Novelli. Gamache began his career working at Whitman-Walker Clinic helping bring the organization’s lifesaving message and services to young men throughout the region. He earned his bachelor’s in education from George Mason University.