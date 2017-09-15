September 15, 2017 at 11:44 am EDT | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Hearing set for street-naming bill for gay Democrat
Richard Rausch, gay news, Washington Blade

Richard Rausch (Photo courtesy of David Meadows)

The D.C. City Council has scheduled a hearing on Sept. 20 for a bill calling for the ceremonial naming of a street on Capitol Hill for the late Richard Rausch, a prominent gay Democratic Party activist and advocate for LGBT rights.

Rausch was an Iowa native who first came to D.C. in 1960 after working on President John F. Kennedy’s election campaign. He died in 2007 after a bout with double pneumonia. He was 77.

He was an “early and open advocate for LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, worker’s rights, civil rights, and human rights” during his tenure as a staff member for Democratic members of Congress and in leadership positions in the party, according to a resolution approved Monday by the Gertrude Stein Democratic Club endorsing the Rausch street-naming bill.

The bill, introduced by Council member Anita Bonds (D-At-Large), calls for designating the 200 block of 2nd Street, S.E., where Rausch lived for many years, as Richard Rausch Way.

Nine members of the 13-member Council, including Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large), have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill. The Sept. 20 hearing will be held by the Council’s Committee of the Whole, which Mendelson chairs.

“We don’t want to forget our community heroes, and Richard is definitely one we count as among those who not only have been activists in the community but have helped others,” Bonds said in discussing her reason for introducing the bill. “So I think it’s perfectly appropriate.”

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

watermark
Local
Hearing set for street-naming bill for gay Democrat
Memorial service set for gay journalist Terry Michael
Gay Democrat announces bid for local party post
Food & Friends joins ‘Food Is Medicine’ symposium
Trekr Adventures to host hurricane relief benefit at JR.’s
Cliff Witt, early D.C. gay rights strategist, dies at 77
watermark
National
Amid criticism, Harvard withdraws fellowship for Chelsea Manning
Remembering Edith Windsor: Stories of meeting the LGBT pioneer
Ex-CIA chief resigns from Harvard over hiring of Chelsea Manning
139 colleges labeled ‘absolute worst’ for LGBT students
Obama on Edith Windsor: ‘Few made as big a difference to America’
Edith Windsor, lesbian activist who took down DOMA, dead at 88
watermark
World
Latin America trans rights movement sees advances, setbacks
Terrorist plot against Paris gay nightclubs thwarted
Hurricane Irma causes significant damage in Key West
Family sues son’s school for letting male student wear a dress
First-ever UN LGBTI rights watchdog resigns
American couple stranded in British Virgin Islands by Hurricane Irma
watermark
Opinions
Hillary’s clue about ‘What Happened’ to gay culture
Resist DeVos’s sexual assault policy
Do congressional Republicans have any cojones?
‘I was a stranger, and you did not welcome me’
Uncensored: Gentlemen of the press
D.C. needs Council member, not mayor, Vince Gray
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
FALL ARTS PREVIEW 2017: Galleries
Nico Tortorella defends benefits of polyamory
FALL ARTS PREVIEW 2017: Miley, Demi, Dolly and then some
Lady Gaga hospitalized for ‘severe pain,’ cancels Rio performance
FALL ARTS PREVIEW 2017: Not-so-‘Sordid’ fall movie slate
Sam Smith reveals he came out at 10 years old
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup