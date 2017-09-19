September 19, 2017 at 10:07 am EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
HRC to partner with four overseas LGBT groups
Human Rights Campaign, gay news, Washington Blade, Equality March

The Human Rights Campaign on Sept. 18, 2017, announced it will partner with four LGBT advocacy groups in Georgia, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan and Uruguay. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Human Rights Campaign on Monday announced it will partner with four LGBT advocacy groups around the world.

The organization will work with the Global Democracy Initiative in Georgia, Colors Rainbow in Myanmar, Kyrgyz Indigo in Kyrgyzstan and Ovejas Negras in Uruguay.

An HRC press release notes the groups are part of a program that “offers year-long capacity building and strategic planning partnerships to selected organizations that are working to improve the lives of LGBTQ communities in their countries.”

“The goal of the program is to help strengthen the equality movement in each partner country through more effective advocacy, campaigning, organizing and outreach,” it reads.

HRC in its press release also said it will continue working with Consejo Consultivo LGBTI in Nicaragua, the Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association in Taiwan and SPoD in Turkey.

“HRC is honored to work alongside these amazing advocates and allies,” said HRC Global Director Ty Cobb. “Each of these great organizations has an established track record in their countries of helping to better the lives of their LGBTQ communities.”

“We are excited to have the opportunity to share with them some of our organization’s knowledge, expertise and resources gained over our 30 years of experience and activism in the LGBTQ movement in the United States and around the world,” he added. “At the same time, we fully expect to learn even more from them as we embark on these longer term programs together.”

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

