Colombia capital’s first lesbian mayor sworn in

Bogotá Mayor Claudia López (Photo by Patty Susecún via Wikimedia Commons)

The first lesbian elected mayor of the Colombian capital of Bogotá took office on Monday.

Claudia López, a former Colombian senator, on Oct. 27 was elected with slightly more than 35 percent of the vote. López, who ran on the leftist Green and Alternative Democratic Pole party ticket, is also the first woman elected Bogota´s mayor.

“I promise to honor your confidence and give my all to make sure that our Bogotá in the next four years will be a more caring, inclusive and sustainable city and region,” tweeted López. “Welcome to the 21st century!”

López, 49, was elected to the Colombian Senate in 2014. She later became a candidate to succeed then-President Juan Manuel Santos who left office in 2018.

López last month married Colombian Sen. Angélica Lozano, a bisexual woman who in 2018 became the first openly LGBTQ person elected to the country’s Senate. López was not out when she was elected to the Senate.

Lozano on Wednesday tweeted a picture with López after swearing in.