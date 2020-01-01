January 1, 2020 at 10:43 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Colombia capital’s first lesbian mayor sworn in
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Bogotá Mayor Claudia López (Photo by Patty Susecún via Wikimedia Commons)

The first lesbian elected mayor of the Colombian capital of Bogotá took office on Monday.

Claudia López, a former Colombian senator, on Oct. 27 was elected with slightly more than 35 percent of the vote. López, who ran on the leftist Green and Alternative Democratic Pole party ticket, is also the first woman elected Bogota´s mayor.

“I promise to honor your confidence and give my all to make sure that our Bogotá in the next four years will be a more caring, inclusive and sustainable city and region,” tweeted López. “Welcome to the 21st century!”

López, 49, was elected to the Colombian Senate in 2014. She later became a candidate to succeed then-President Juan Manuel Santos who left office in 2018.

López last month married Colombian Sen. Angélica Lozano, a bisexual woman who in 2018 became the first openly LGBTQ person elected to the country’s Senate. López was not out when she was elected to the Senate.

Lozano on Wednesday tweeted a picture with López after swearing in.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
Top 10 local news stories of 2019
D.C. health care report expected to benefit LGBTQ residents
Restaurant hit with death threats vows to continue drag events
Alex and Felipe: Migrants’ desperate journey ends in love
17th Street residents, visitors mourn death of homeless transgender woman
D.C. mayor files objection to Trump anti-LGBT rule proposal
watermark
National
The top national news stories of 2019
Supreme Court could deliver bad news for LGBTQ teachers at religious schools
Carl Schmid to depart the AIDS Institute
Harper Jean Tobin to depart Nat’l Center for Transgender Equality
Democrats, civil rights groups voice opposition to Trump anti-LGBTQ rule
Chicago activist named new head of National Center for Lesbian Rights
watermark
World
Colombia capital’s first lesbian mayor sworn in
Top 10 international news stories of 2019
Chile transgender rights law takes effect
US ambassador to Zambia who defended gay couple recalled
Cuba could have marriage equality in 2022
First female mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend
watermark
Opinions
2019 marked by impeachment of Trump
It’s now Trump’s Republican Party
Composing ourselves for the battles ahead
Scrooges pretending to be Santas
‘Mrs. Maisel’ inspires us to resist injustice
IMPEACH: Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
LGBT New Year’s Eve 2019 D.C.-area party options
Calendar: Dec. 27-Jan. 2
QUEERY: Vagenesis
Helicopter parenting ignites drama in Mosaic Theater’s ‘Eureka Day’
Top 10 queer movies of 2019
CGI-laden film adaptation of ‘Cats’ is ugly, annoying and inconsistent
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.