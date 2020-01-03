Our top 10 news stories by web traffic

Each year in late December , the Blade staff gets curious — and competitive — about which stories drew the most web traffic. This year’s list includes some obvious scoops and historic moments — and some surprises.
The top 10 WashingtonBlade.com stories by traffic in 2019 were:
No. 10 STUNNER: Log Cabin endorses Trump for re-election
No. 9 Patti LuPone slammed for telling Lindsey Graham to come out
No. 8 Why aren’t more Trump supporters embarrassed by him?
No. 7 New Fla. guv excludes LGBT people from non-discrimination order
No. 6 Cottonelle’s gay toilet paper ad draws criticism
No. 5 Transgender woman deported from US murdered in El Salvador
No. 4 Police release video, photos of suspects in attack on D.C. trans woman
No. 3 Brandon Flynn responds to rumors he’s dating Richard Madden
No. 2 EXCLUSIVE: Trump comes out against Equality Act
No. 1 Supreme Court sets Oct. 8 to hear whether workers can be fired for being LGBT