Our top 10 news stories by web traffic

Cottonelle’s 2019 ad that included a gay couple angered some TV watchers. ‘Down there care from Cottonelle … down there because today you meet the parents,’ the voiceover says. ‘So before they sit you down, give your booty a confidence boost with cleaning ripples that remove more at once for a superior clean and make you feel like the kind of guy he takes home to mother.’ (Screenshot via YouTube)

Each year in late December , the Blade staff gets curious — and competitive — about which stories drew the most web traffic. This year’s list includes some obvious scoops and historic moments — and some surprises.

The top 10 WashingtonBlade.com stories by traffic in 2019 were:

No. 10 STUNNER: Log Cabin endorses Trump for re-election

No. 9 Patti LuPone slammed for telling Lindsey Graham to come out

No. 8 Why aren’t more Trump supporters embarrassed by him?

No. 7 New Fla. guv excludes LGBT people from non-discrimination order

No. 6 Cottonelle’s gay toilet paper ad draws criticism

No. 5 Transgender woman deported from US murdered in El Salvador

No. 4 Police release video, photos of suspects in attack on D.C. trans woman

No. 3 Brandon Flynn responds to rumors he’s dating Richard Madden

No. 2 EXCLUSIVE: Trump comes out against Equality Act

No. 1 Supreme Court sets Oct. 8 to hear whether workers can be fired for being LGBT