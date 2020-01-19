January 19, 2020 at 11:34 am EST | by Joe Phillips
New ‘20s autos sleek, full of oomph
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
BMW M340i xDRIVE, gay news, Washington Blade
BMW M340i xDRIVE

It’s show time! Auto show time, that is, when gearheads swoon, paparazzi swarm and cars are unveiled like movie stars at a premiere. Look for these and other top rides when they roll into town for the Washington Auto Show next week (Jan. 24-Feb. 2).

COMPACT CAR: NISSAN VERSA
$16,000
MPG: 32 city/40 highway
Zero-60 mph: 9.2 seconds

With all the hullabaloo about Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan honcho who skipped bail to flee Japan for Lebanon last month, it’s easy to forget the automaker offers really decent rides. This includes the redesigned Versa sedan, long the cheapest new car in America at $13,335. While the updated 2020 model is a bit more expensive, it’s still a heckuva bargain. After all, the average price of a new car today is $36,718. What’s more, this slightly larger Versa is very versatile: it’s a subcompact, but now with the cargo capacity of a compact car and the overall feel of a mid-sizer. Acceleration is a bit chug-a-lug, but steering and braking are better than the previous model. Another plus: This is one of the few vehicles that still offers a manual transmission. Front-end styling is reminiscent of a zippy Nissan Z roadster, while the rear borrows liberally from a VW Jetta. Sadly, back-seat legroom and headroom are tight, thanks to the sloped roofline. But inside, even the base model has plenty of standard features, including seven-inch touchscreen and Bluetooth. 

SPORT SEDAN: BMW M340i xDRIVE
$54,000
MPG: 24 city/34 highway
Zero-60 mph: 4.2 seconds

Last year, the BMW 3 Series got a complete makeover, including a larger chassis and better performance. But the only engine available was a four-cylinder turbo in the 330i base model. For 2020, there’s the new M340i with a mighty six-cylinder. Alas, there’s no manual transmission, but at least the exquisite eight-speed automatic with launch control makes for a thrilling ride. I loved mashing the accelerator when driving on the Beltway to see just how much giddy-up was under the hood. Plenty, as it turns out. Despite BMW’s typically firm suspension, this Bimmer felt easygoing and composed. And the optional all-wheel drive came in handy during dicey weather. There are tons of safety gizmos, though some are pricey add-ons. And the list of amenities includes automated self-parking, semi-automated steering system, wi-fi hotspot, 16-speaker stereo and more. The gesture-control function for the infotainment system is especially cool. Just as impressive is the tasteful cabin, with brushed aluminum trim, widescreen infotainment system and a thick-rimmed steering wheel that makes you feel like an Indy contender. 

CROSSOVER: KIA TELLURIDE SX
$42,000
MPG: 20 city/26 highway
Zero-60 mph: 7 seconds 

The folks at Kia must have a “Star Wars” fetish. After all, why else create an all-new crossover that’s as imposing as Darth Vader? There’s the menacing grille. Gigantic black alloys. And — yikes! — those sinister-looking headlights. I even started humming “The Imperial March” when I first got behind the wheel. But hey, being a bad ass is what makes the Telluride so good. This hauler is larger than the popular Sorento (more akin to a Ford Explorer or Honda Pilot) with space for eight passengers and tons of cargo capacity. For even more room, you can switch out the second-row bench seat for two captain’s chairs. Four trim levels, but the top-of-the-line SX is worth the extra 10 grand over the base model. Along with dual sunroofs, the Telluride comes with 12-way driver’s seat, automatic high beams and 10-speaker Harman Kardon stereo. The latest safety gear is standard and you can add in a head-up display, heated steering wheel and rain-sensing wipers. Despite the hulking design, I found the handling smooth and responsive. Four drive modes helped, each with plenty of kick. And high ground clearance and a ginormous windshield made for excellent driver visibility. While there is no Jedi mind trick feature, there is Driver Talk, which amplifies the driver’s voice in the rear speakers. 

watermark
Local
Evans introduces bill to waive city fees for Capital Pride
Gay man runs for Baltimore City Council
D.C. Councilman agrees to hold hearing on LGBTQ seniors bill
Brett Parson to retire from D.C. Police
Longtime Baltimore attorney, activist Ed Jeunette dies
Stein Club urges Council to act on LGBTQ seniors bill
watermark
National
Group demands ICE release trans woman in ‘life-or-death medical crisis’
2020 kicks off with slew of anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures
LGBTQ activists celebrate ratification of Equal Rights Amendment in Va.
Thousands expected to attend Creating Change conference in Dallas
Trump-appointed judge rebuffs trans inmate on preferred pronouns
Tennessee sends anti-LGBTQ adoption bill to governor’s desk
watermark
World
Brazil court tries to censor Christmas special with gay Jesus
Nicaragua LGBTQ activist tortured after arrest
Belize Court of Appeal upholds ruling that struck down sodomy law
Colombia capital’s first lesbian mayor sworn in
Top 10 international news stories of 2019
Chile transgender rights law takes effect
watermark
Opinions
No one beats Trump without beating Trumpism
LGBTQ voters not monolithic, but are funding Mayor Pete
Free Yariel!
Gay Key West: body positive on the Southernmost point
Trump may have blundered us into war
Rising anti-Semitism: 4 lessons for LGBTQ Americans
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Apple’s ‘Little America’ scores big telling immigrant stories – including queer ones
New trans memoir relays strictures of ultra-orthodox Jewish upbringing
Acclaimed marriage equality doc coming to DVD
SFGMC launches campaign to support National LGBTQ Center for the Arts
Viral photo project proves ‘Boys Can Be Princesses, Too’
Detroit in the winter? Yep — there’s tons to do in gay-friendly Mich. city
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.