Janelle Monáe to receive HRC Equality Award

Janelle Monáe (Image via Instagram)

Janelle Monáe will be honored with the HRC’s Equality Award, the civil rights organization announced on Thursday.

The Human Rights Campaign, which is the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization, will honor the award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, performer, and activist at the 2020 HRC Los Angeles Dinner on Saturday, March 28 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

In a statement, HRC President Alphonso David said, “A highly celebrated and influential artist, Janelle Monáe is an icon who has used her global platform to share a message of celebrating authenticity and embracing all of who we are. Through her activism on initiatives that work to inspire civic engagement and advance gender justice, Janelle has been a guiding force for positive change. We are incredibly excited to honor Janelle Monáe with the HRC Equality Award at the 2020 Los Angeles Dinner.”

Monáe has been a leading voice in the public conversation about the importance of LGBTQ visibility and representation. Her “I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality. The singer dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you,” Monáe told.

An 8-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, performer, activist, and fashion icon, Monáe is not only of the most celebrated musical artists of our time, but a leading voice in the public conversation about LGBTQ visibility and acceptance. She dedicated her double-Grammy-nominated 2018 album “Dirty Computer” to young LGBTQ people struggling to live their authentic selves, telling Rolling Stone in an interview at the time, “I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you.” As an actor, she recently appeared in the acclaimed “Harriet,” for which she has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award, and will soon be headlining the upcoming thriller “Antebellum,” as well as starring as Dorothy Pitman Hughes in the upcoming Gloria Steinem biopic “The Glorias: A Life on the Road.” She will also star in the second season of the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime series, “Homecoming.”

She is a co-chair for When We All Vote, an organization dedicated to changing the culture around voting in order to close the age and race gap and increase participation in every election. In addition, she leads Fem the Future, an initiative which empowers female media creatives and filmmakers.

The 2020 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner is the first since HRC opened its Los Angeles office. The event brings together HRC’s most active members and supporters in the greater Los Angeles area to raise crucial funds in the fight for LGBTQ equality.



For tickets and further information visit the HRC website.