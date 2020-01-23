January 23, 2020 at 9:31 am EST | by John Paul King
Janelle Monáe to receive HRC Equality Award
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Janelle Monáe (Image via Instagram)

Janelle Monáe will be honored with the HRC’s Equality Award, the civil rights organization announced on Thursday.

The Human Rights Campaign, which is the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization, will honor the award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, performer, and activist at the 2020 HRC Los Angeles Dinner on Saturday, March 28 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

In a statement, HRC President Alphonso David said, “A highly celebrated and influential artist, Janelle Monáe is an icon who has used her global platform to share a message of celebrating authenticity and embracing all of who we are. Through her activism on initiatives that work to inspire civic engagement and advance gender justice, Janelle has been a guiding force for positive change. We are incredibly excited to honor Janelle Monáe with the HRC Equality Award at the 2020 Los Angeles Dinner.”

Monáe has been a leading voice in the public conversation about the importance of LGBTQ visibility and representation. Her “I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality. The singer dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you,” Monáe told.   

An 8-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, performer, activist, and fashion icon, Monáe is not only of the most celebrated musical artists of our time, but a leading voice in the public conversation about LGBTQ visibility and acceptance. She dedicated her double-Grammy-nominated 2018 album “Dirty Computer” to young LGBTQ people struggling to live their authentic selves, telling  Rolling Stone in an interview at the time, “I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you.” As an actor, she recently appeared in the  acclaimed “Harriet,” for which she has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award, and will soon be headlining the upcoming thriller “Antebellum,” as well as starring as Dorothy Pitman Hughes in the upcoming Gloria Steinem biopic “The Glorias: A Life on the Road.” She will also star in the second season of the critically acclaimed Amazon Prime series, “Homecoming.”

She is a co-chair for When We All Vote, an organization dedicated to changing the culture around voting in order to close the age and race gap and increase participation in every election. In addition, she leads Fem the Future, an initiative which empowers female media creatives and filmmakers.

The 2020 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner is the first since HRC opened its Los Angeles office. The event brings together HRC’s most active members and supporters in the greater Los Angeles area to raise crucial funds in the fight for LGBTQ equality.

For tickets and further information visit the HRC website.

watermark
Local
Comings & Goings
Va. Senate passes four LGBTQ rights bills
D.C. police: Death at MAL host hotel due to natural causes
Check It, Whitman-Walker, AHF join MLK parade
D.C. Council member White announces re-election bid
Evans introduces bill to waive city fees for Capital Pride
watermark
National
Dozens of advocacy groups demand ICE release all transgender detainees
N.J. becomes ninth state to ban ‘gay panic’ defense
Thousands attend Creating Change conference in Dallas
Group demands ICE release trans woman in ‘life-or-death medical crisis’
2020 kicks off with slew of anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures
LGBTQ activists celebrate ratification of Equal Rights Amendment in Va.
watermark
World
First murder of transgender woman in El Salvador this year reported
Brazil court tries to censor Christmas special with gay Jesus
Nicaragua LGBTQ activist tortured after arrest
Belize Court of Appeal upholds ruling that struck down sodomy law
Colombia capital’s first lesbian mayor sworn in
Top 10 international news stories of 2019
watermark
Opinions
Celebrating Kate Millett’s feminist literary criticism
Trump on trial
Throwaway people in our midst
D.C. enacts bills with no hope of funding
No one beats Trump without beating Trumpism
LGBTQ voters not monolithic, but are funding Mayor Pete
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Janelle Monáe to receive HRC Equality Award
Little Nas X opens up in Variety cover story
CARTOON: Send in the clowns
‘Dracula’ deserves a chance
Judith Light to be honored and Lilly Singh to host at GLAAD Media Awards
With Crew Club closing, what’s the future of the gay bathhouse in D.C. and beyond?
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.