January 30, 2020 at 4:29 pm EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Night of 100 Elviras
The Ottobar (2549 N Howard St., Baltimore) hosts Night of 100 Elviras Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $10 for this 18-and-over event.
Halloween comes early this year as this party pays tribute to the queen of camp horror. The public is invited to don their little black dresses and big hair in tribute while RjVj performs horror soundtracks and murder ballads. The event also includes performances by cover bands A Date with Elvira and The Universal Donors.
Visit eventbrite.com/e/night-of-100-elviras-tickets or theottobar.com for more information.