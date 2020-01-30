January 30, 2020 at 4:21 pm EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Underwear party is Feb. 7
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
District 1st Friday, gay news, Washington Blade
District 1st Friday is a body-positive space for queer individuals of color.

The District 1st Friday: ’80s & ’90s Bash hosted by Davon Hamilton Events and the Green Lantern (1335 Green Ct., N.W.) is Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. 

This event is also an underwear party featuring music by DJ Honey, GoGo dancers and more. The $10 cover charge also includes clothes check. SBY Power Program will be on deck to conduct HIV testing for free entry. District 1st Friday is a body-positive space for queer individuals of color to shed their inhibition and dance the night away.

More information is available at greenlanterndc.com

Town Danceboutique, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Town nightclub wins approval of license for new location
Pamala Stanley leaves Blue Moon for The Pines
Va. House of Delegates approves Transgender Day of Remembrance resolution
Va. Senate committee approves nondiscrimination bill
OBITUARY: Roger Bergstrom, 90
Evans enters race for Ward 2 Council seat
watermark
National
Transgender women transferred from ICE detention center in NM
For NYC’s first lady, LGBTQ homeless youth project a way to ‘change society’
Former executive director of Orlando LGBTQ community center dies
Tenn. governor signs anti-LGBTQ adoption bill into law
Dozens of advocacy groups demand ICE release all transgender detainees
N.J. becomes ninth state to ban ‘gay panic’ defense
watermark
World
Transgender Salvadoran woman mourns best friend murdered a year ago
Group becomes lifeline to migrants in Mexico border city
First murder of transgender woman in El Salvador this year reported
Brazil court tries to censor Christmas special with gay Jesus
Nicaragua LGBTQ activist tortured after arrest
Belize Court of Appeal upholds ruling that struck down sodomy law
Democratic National Convention, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Time to stop Bernie Sanders is NOW
The Washington Examiner’s leather problem
Iowa voters will finally get their say
‘Misc. fetish,’ my first weekend at MAL
Celebrating Kate Millett’s feminist literary criticism
Trump on trial
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Fourth Annual ClexaCon to bring together LGBTQ+ creators and fans in Vegas
Polyamorous gay triad re-enacts American history in ‘Kill the Monsters’
Night of 100 Elviras
Underwear party is Feb. 7
Jody Watley here Feb. 8
Desiree’s back
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.