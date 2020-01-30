Underwear party is Feb. 7

District 1st Friday is a body-positive space for queer individuals of color.

The District 1st Friday: ’80s & ’90s Bash hosted by Davon Hamilton Events and the Green Lantern (1335 Green Ct., N.W.) is Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m.

This event is also an underwear party featuring music by DJ Honey, GoGo dancers and more. The $10 cover charge also includes clothes check. SBY Power Program will be on deck to conduct HIV testing for free entry. District 1st Friday is a body-positive space for queer individuals of color to shed their inhibition and dance the night away.

More information is available at greenlanterndc.com.