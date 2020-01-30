Jody Watley here Feb. 8

Jody Watley (Photo by Qronoz via Wikimedia Commons)

Grammy winner Jody Watley performs at The Howard Theatre (620 T St., N.W.) Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $42.50 in advance and $50 the day of the show. She’s performed there many times since renovations were completed in 2012.

Watley, whose pop solo hits include “Looking for a New Love” and “Don’t You Want Me,” is also known for her post-funk-era dance hits with the R&B group Shalamar as well as a crossover duet with George Michael called “Learn to Say No.”

For tickets and information, visit thehowardtheatre.com.