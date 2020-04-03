OpenKingNight moved to May 16

Pretty Boi Drag (Washington Blade file photo by Tom Hausman)

Pretty Boi Drag Presents #OpenKingNight has been moved to Saturday, May 16 due to the the COVID-19 pandemic. This is, of course, subject to change as the situation evolves.

Tickets are still $10 online and $15 at the door. And the event is still scheduled for Le Mondo (406 North Howard, Baltimore). Open King Night is a drag king “open mic” event for those who want to try drag king performance in a safe and supportive environment. The event is open to new and veteran kings.

Continue to monitor openkingnight.com for updates and details.