April 3, 2020 at 8:35 pm EDT | by Philip Van Slooten
#OpenKingNight moved to May 16
Pretty Boi Drag, gay news, Washington Blade
Pretty Boi Drag (Washington Blade file photo by Tom Hausman)

Pretty Boi Drag Presents #OpenKingNight has been moved to Saturday, May 16 due to the the COVID-19 pandemic. This is, of course, subject to change as the situation evolves.

Tickets are still $10 online and $15 at the door. And the event is still scheduled for Le Mondo (406 North Howard, Baltimore). Open King Night is a drag king “open mic” event for those who want to try drag king performance in a safe and supportive environment. The event is open to new and veteran kings.

Continue to monitor openkingnight.com for updates and details.

