April 3, 2020 at 8:11 pm EDT | by Philip Van Slooten
LGBTQ historian launches virtual book and film club
Share98
Tweet
Email
Share
98 Shares
Quarantini Club, gay news, Washington Blade
Eric Cervini (Screen capture via YouTube)

The Quarantini Club is a virtual LGBTQ book and film club meeting daily via Facebook live stream at 3 p.m. Participants read their assignments ahead of time while discussions are moderated by award-winning LGBTQ historian Dr. Eric Cervini.

Cervini was a Gates Scholar who graduated summa cum laude from Harvard and received his Ph.D. in history from the University of Cambridge. He is the author of “The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America” and his videos have gained tens of thousands of views each week on Instagram.

His first video assignment was the AIDS activism documentary “How to Survive a Plague” and the following week he interviewed celebrated AIDS activist Peter Staley live on Instagram.

Visit ericcervini.com and quarantini.lgbt for more information.

watermark
Local
Annapolis Pride postpones parade and festival
Check It completes purchase of Anacostia buildings
Comings & Goings
Hampton Roads Pride postponed because of coronavirus concerns
D.C. mayor urges patience as tipped workers struggle
D.C. election board urges voting by mail-in ballot
watermark
National
FDA eases ban on gay blood donations amid coronavirus crisis
States won’t collect LGBTQ data on COVID-19 — and advocates aren’t happy
Idaho governor quietly signs anti-trans bills amid coronavirus crisis
Transgender legal group releases coronavirus guide
LGBTQ people urged to ‘get counted’ in Census
Advocacy groups demand ICE release LGBTQ detainees from La. detention center
watermark
World
Pride organizations announce virtual ‘Global Pride’ celebration
Coronavirus pandemic has been ‘horrible’ for Italy
Singapore High Court dismisses challenges to colonial-era sodomy law
Coronavirus sweeps through Italy, Spain
Coronavirus leaves migrants along Mexico-U.S. border even more vulnerable
Coronavirus inflicts serious blow to LGBTQ travel industry
watermark
Opinions
Queer artists will help us survive COVID-19
In praise of Cuomo’s leadership
Cuomo shows grace, compassion
Striving to connect amid a pandemic
Turn to the movies to escape coronavirus
Trump’s epic fail – a moron is president
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Calendar: April 3-9
#OpenKingNight moved to May 16
LGBTQ historian launches virtual book and film club
Shea Van Horn hosts online drag story time April 4
Director confirms original stars will return for ‘Call Me By Your Name’ sequel
More books for your COVID downtime
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.