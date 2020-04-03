April 3, 2020 at 5:34 pm EDT | by Philip Van Slooten
Shea Van Horn hosts online drag story time April 4
Online Drag Story Time, gay news, Washington Blade
(Photo via Facebook)

Online Drag Story Time hosted by drag performer Shea Van Horn begins Saturday, April 4 at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live.

This event and Facebook group is to help the drag performer community during the coronavirus crisis as well as help provide diverse entertainment for families with small children at home. Currently, Van Horn is reaching out to her performer friends to help out and working out the mechanics for future readings and performances.

Visit the Facebook event page for details.

