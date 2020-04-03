Calendar: April 3-9

Even in quarantine, online LGBT events abound.

Friday, April 3

Trans & NB Chat Hours hosted by the D.C.-area Transmasculine Society is every Tuesday and Friday from 7-10 p.m. through the month of April. There is no need to create an account to join, simply choose your name, pronouns and gender identity, then enter the room. Visit dcats.org/chat or the Facebook event page for details.

Pitchers and A League of Her Own are selling T-shirts to support their staff funds at limitlessbrandingco.com/pitchersdc. After the crisis is over and the restrictions are lifted, Pitchers will host a “make up” night with an open bar for T-shirt supporters. Visit the Pitchers Facebook page for details.

Red Bear Brewing continues its to-go and delivery service to support queer entertainers and its staff. Visit redbear.beer/store for more information and check their Facebook page for virtual events.

Saturday, April 4

Trivia for Shaw’s Tavern is tonight at 8 p.m. Register for the event via a Google doc link on Shaw’s Facebook page. You will receive a confirmation notice with information on how to access the Zoom virtual session. Proceeds from the event support the Shaw’s Tavern staff fund. For more information, visit facebook.com/shawstavern.

The Stimulus Project featuring DJ Chord and KC B Yonce and hosted by Number Nine is tonight at 8 p.m. via Zoom. This virtual bar includes music videos, DJs, drag queens and more. All tips will go directly to staff members in need. For more information, visit their Facebook events page.

Peach Pit…from a distance hosted by DC9 Nightclub is tonight at 8 p.m. live via TWITCH. DJ Matt Bailer delivers a mini Peach Pit live broadcast. Guests are invited to donate to the DC9 staff relief fund. Visit the event’s Facebook page for details.

Rewind: Request Line (Live) Streaming Edition hosted by DJ Darryl Strickland and the Green Lantern is tonight at 9 p.m. via Twitter and Periscope. Visit greenlanterndc.com for details.

Sunday, April 5

Quaran-Tea: Live with DJ Tanner hosted by Duplex Diner starts today at 3:30 p.m. via Zoom. Guests are invited to use Venmo to support the staff fund. To-Go delivery orders can be placed at DuplexDiner.com. Visit their Facebook events page for details.

“Selena” Watch Party and Virtual Drag Show is tonight at 9 p.m. hosted by TRADE. Guests are to first download the movie via their preferred service, then follow the play/pause instructions on the event’s Facebook page to incorporate tribute rag performances by host Sylvana Duvel and her special guest Darcy. Guests are also encouraged to contribute to the COVID-19 Queer Artist Collective at Venmo DonateQAC. Funds are being distributed now to queer artists creating their performances on virtual platforms.

Monday, April 6

Stay-At-Home Showtunes, a weekly streaming benefit show for JR’s bar (1519 17th St., N.W.), is tonight at 8:30 p.m. Guests can tune into the stream via Twitter @JRsBar_DC to watch the performance. Every Monday’s show features a rotating cast of characters and hosts and includes a special performance by Vagenesis at 9:30. Virtual tips via Venmo will support the weekly video DJ, drag performers and a general wage relief fund for the staff. Visit twitter.com/jrsbar_dc for the show and JR’s Facebook page for details.

Tuesday, April 7

Online Art Classes hosted by the Children’s Art Studio are today at 1:30 p.m. This event is for children ages 4 – 13. Tickets start at $99 on childrensartstudio.org.

Wednesday, April 8

The Great Influenza: Virtual Watch Party is tonight at 8 p.m. on the Library of Congress’ Facebook page. The National Book Festival Presents hosts this first online conversation featuring John M. Barry, author of “The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History” about the 1918 pandemic. Questions for the author regarding pandemics are to be posted in the Facebook page comments. Visit facebook.com/libraryofcongress for more information.

Thursday, April 9

A Free Online Virtual Home State Mixer hosted by Things to Do D.C. is tonight at 7:15 p.m. This unique virtual ice breaker uses Zoom to place guests in breakout rooms to first socialize with people from their home state, then move to meet people from other states and finally be placed at random to meet people from all over the country or world. Register for free tickets on eventbrite.com.